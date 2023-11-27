BAFL 41.78 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.43%)
Business & Finance Print 2023-11-27

NRSP Microfinance Bank officials visit MCCI

Recorder Report Published 27 Nov, 2023 06:13am

PESHAWAR: The officials of NRSP Microfinance Bank visited Mardan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) and held a meeting with its President Zahir Shah and the businessmen.

Zahir Shah welcomed the guests and the businessmen and inquired about what facilities can be provided by NRSP Microfinance Banking to the business community, on which the bank officials gave details.

They said that NRSP Microfinance Banking provides various facilities to the businessmen free of cost in premium current account including provision of free ATM card, cheque book, SMS facility, Pay Order, free ATM withdrawal from other banks and Life Takaful.

Zahir Shah said that businessmen need financing to expand their business on this, the bank officials said that NRSP provides financial assistance to traders through which a trader can expand his business along with the facility of balance pick-up from traders, transfer of money in one day through digital banking all these facilities can be provided to the traders.



