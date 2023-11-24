BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day
- Asif Zardari says Bilawal ‘not fully trained’ in politics
- Army’s Formation Commanders’ Conference extends complete support for Palestine amid Gaza war
- Cipher case: special court orders production of Imran, Qureshi on Nov 28
- Inflation expected to go over 28% in Nov following gas price hike: report
- Pakistan applies for BRICS membership: Foreign Office
- ECP orders PTI to hold intra-party polls within 20 days to retain bat symbol
- Chinese auto giant BYD ‘discusses’ Pakistan’s EV sector potential: Board of Investment
- Pakistan’s central bank reserves fall $217mn, now stand at $7.2bn
- First-ever IT and ITeS export strategy unveiled
- CPEC second phase: Minister, China’s envoy discuss ways to expand cooperation
