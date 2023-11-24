Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

Asif Zardari says Bilawal ‘not fully trained’ in politics

Army’s Formation Commanders’ Conference extends complete support for Palestine amid Gaza war

Cipher case: special court orders production of Imran, Qureshi on Nov 28

Inflation expected to go over 28% in Nov following gas price hike: report

Pakistan applies for BRICS membership: Foreign Office

ECP orders PTI to hold intra-party polls within 20 days to retain bat symbol

Chinese auto giant BYD ‘discusses’ Pakistan’s EV sector potential: Board of Investment

Pakistan’s central bank reserves fall $217mn, now stand at $7.2bn

First-ever IT and ITeS export strategy unveiled

CPEC second phase: Minister, China’s envoy discuss ways to expand cooperation

