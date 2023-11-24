BAFL 41.55 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (4.55%)
BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from November 23, 2023
BR Web Desk Published November 24, 2023 Updated November 24, 2023 08:48am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Asif Zardari says Bilawal ‘not fully trained’ in politics

Read here for details.

  • Army’s Formation Commanders’ Conference extends complete support for Palestine amid Gaza war

Read here for details.

  • Cipher case: special court orders production of Imran, Qureshi on Nov 28

Read here for details.

  • Inflation expected to go over 28% in Nov following gas price hike: report

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan applies for BRICS membership: Foreign Office

Read here for details.

  • ECP orders PTI to hold intra-party polls within 20 days to retain bat symbol

Read here for details.

  • Chinese auto giant BYD ‘discusses’ Pakistan’s EV sector potential: Board of Investment

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan’s central bank reserves fall $217mn, now stand at $7.2bn

Read here for details.

  • First-ever IT and ITeS export strategy unveiled

Read here for details.

  • CPEC second phase: Minister, China’s envoy discuss ways to expand cooperation

Read here for details.

