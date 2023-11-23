BAFL 39.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.15%)
BIPL 21.78 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.54%)
BOP 4.78 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
CNERGY 4.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
DFML 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.94%)
DGKC 64.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.39%)
FABL 26.95 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.32%)
FCCL 16.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.42%)
FFL 9.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
GGL 13.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.15%)
HBL 97.50 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.36%)
HUBC 118.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.17%)
HUMNL 8.18 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2%)
KEL 3.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.29%)
LOTCHEM 28.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.37%)
MLCF 39.01 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.33%)
OGDC 110.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.18%)
PAEL 17.75 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.14%)
PIBTL 5.76 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 106.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.19%)
PPL 92.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.49%)
PRL 25.26 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
SILK 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.75%)
SNGP 63.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 12.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-3.16%)
TELE 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (5.37%)
TPLP 13.85 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.02%)
TRG 87.20 Increased By ▲ 5.05 (6.15%)
UNITY 26.73 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.68%)
WTL 1.67 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 6,016 Increased By 71.9 (1.21%)
BR30 21,026 Increased By 100.6 (0.48%)
KSE100 58,808 Increased By 609.7 (1.05%)
KSE30 19,551 Increased By 176.6 (0.91%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 23, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Cipher case: special court orders production of Imran, Qureshi on Nov 28

  • Judge Abul Hasnaat Zulqarnain presides over hearing today at the Judicial Complex in G-11 instead of Adiala Jail
BR Web Desk Published 23 Nov, 2023 10:41am

A special court ordered on Thursday to produce Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi before it on November 28 in the cipher case.

Judge Abul Hasnaat Zulqarnain presided over the hearing today at the Judicial Complex in G-11 instead of Adiala Jail.

The hearing took place at the judicial complex after the Islamabad High Court (IHC) nullified the August 29 notification to hold the trial of Imran in the cipher case in jail.

Imran is currently in Adiala jail after he was indicted by special court Judge Zulqarnain in the cipher case.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has adjourned hearing regarding Imran’s bail plea in the cipher case for an indefinite period.

A three-member SC bench, comprising Justice Sardar Tariq Masood, Justice Ayesha A. Malik and Justice Yahya Afridi took up Imran’s plea. During the hearing, the court declared Imran’s petition as admissible.

Cipher case background

A case was registered against Imran and PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi under Sections 5 and 9 of the Official Secrets Act, 1923. It is related to the “misuse” of alleged contents of a diplomatic cipher, cited by ex-premier Imran as proof of the attempt to remove his government.

Last month, the special court indicted Imran and Qureshi in the cipher case.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi Imran Khan special court cipher case

Comments

1000 characters

Cipher case: special court orders production of Imran, Qureshi on Nov 28

Pakistan stocks’ merry run continues, KSE-100 gains over 600 points

Inter-bank: rupee extends gains against US dollar

Jul-Oct 2023-24: Rs300.9bn authorised for projects under PSDP

GSP review: EU identifies major challenges facing Pakistan

16-member ‘Export Advisory Council’ formed

Oil down more than 1% as uncertainty swirls over delayed OPEC+ meeting

NTDC unveils Rs510bn revised TIP

COP-28 in UAE: Institutions, depts must present stand on climate finance: PM

Economist terms energy sector ‘black hole’

Read more stories