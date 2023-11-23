Cipher case: special court orders production of Imran, Qureshi on Nov 28

A special court ordered on Thursday to produce Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi before it on November 28 in the cipher case.

Judge Abul Hasnaat Zulqarnain presided over the hearing today at the Judicial Complex in G-11 instead of Adiala Jail.

The hearing took place at the judicial complex after the Islamabad High Court (IHC) nullified the August 29 notification to hold the trial of Imran in the cipher case in jail.

Imran is currently in Adiala jail after he was indicted by special court Judge Zulqarnain in the cipher case.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has adjourned hearing regarding Imran’s bail plea in the cipher case for an indefinite period.

A three-member SC bench, comprising Justice Sardar Tariq Masood, Justice Ayesha A. Malik and Justice Yahya Afridi took up Imran’s plea. During the hearing, the court declared Imran’s petition as admissible.

Cipher case background

A case was registered against Imran and PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi under Sections 5 and 9 of the Official Secrets Act, 1923. It is related to the “misuse” of alleged contents of a diplomatic cipher, cited by ex-premier Imran as proof of the attempt to remove his government.

Last month, the special court indicted Imran and Qureshi in the cipher case.