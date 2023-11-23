Army’s Formation Commanders’ Conference extends complete support for Palestine amid Gaza war

Pakistan’s top military commanders on Thursday extended diplomatic, moral, and political support of the Pakistani nation to Palestinians, the military’s media affairs wing said.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement comes after the conclusion of the 82nd Formation Commanders’ Conference presided over by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi.

Top brass discussed national security, counter-terrorism, Kashmir, Palestine and economic issues.

The forum also pledged to defeat enemies of Pakistan and support Kashmiris and Palestinians.

The forum paid rich tribute to the supreme sacrifices of martyrs including officers and men of the armed forces, law enforcement agencies, and Pakistani citizens.

The participants were briefed on professional matters, national security challenges and measures being undertaken to counter traditional and non-traditional security threats, ISPR said.

Commander took a holistic view of the ongoing counter-terrorism operations and resolved that all terrorists, their facilitators and abettors, working on the behest of hostile forces to destabilise Pakistan would be dealt with full might of the state.

Gen Asim expressed satisfaction over operational preparedness and high standards of training and morale maintained by formations to deal with the emerging threat paradigm.