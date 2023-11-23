BAFL 41.40 Increased By ▲ 1.66 (4.18%)
BIPL 22.20 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (3.5%)
BOP 4.85 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.68%)
CNERGY 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.89%)
DFML 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.69%)
DGKC 64.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.37%)
FABL 28.37 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (7.71%)
FCCL 17.01 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (3.09%)
FFL 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.77%)
GGL 13.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
HBL 97.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.15%)
HUBC 117.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.47%)
HUMNL 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
KEL 3.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.87%)
LOTCHEM 28.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
MLCF 38.91 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.08%)
OGDC 107.80 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-2.8%)
PAEL 17.95 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.28%)
PIBTL 5.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.13%)
PIOC 107.45 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (1.56%)
PPL 90.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-1.84%)
PRL 25.57 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.31%)
SILK 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.39%)
SNGP 62.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.95%)
SSGC 12.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.91%)
TELE 9.21 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (5.14%)
TPLP 13.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
TRG 88.20 Increased By ▲ 6.05 (7.36%)
UNITY 26.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.75%)
WTL 1.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.4%)
BR100 6,010 Increased By 66.1 (1.11%)
BR30 20,949 Increased By 24.3 (0.12%)
KSE100 58,900 Increased By 701.1 (1.2%)
KSE30 19,563 Increased By 187.9 (0.97%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 23, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistan applies for BRICS membership: Foreign Office

BR Web Desk Published November 23, 2023 Updated November 23, 2023 03:18pm

The Foreign Office (FO) said on Thursday that Pakistan has applied for BRICS membership, Radio Pakistan reported.

In her weekly presser, FO Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch confirmed Pakistan’s decision, saying that the country hopes BRICS will move forward on its application.

“We have taken this decision after having noted the BRICS related developments in Johannesburg,” she said. Baloch added that Pakistan enjoys friendly ties with most members of the BRICS as well as the newly invited group of countries.

“Pakistan is an ardent supporter of multilateralism and is member of several multilateral organizations. The country has played an important role for global peace and development,” she added.

On Wednesday, in an interview to TASS, a Russian state-owned news agency, Ambassador to Russia Muhammad Khalid Jamali said that Pakistan has filed an application to join the BRICS group of nations in 2024 and was counting on Russia’s assistance during the membership process.

Islamabad plans to join the group under Russia’s presidency, in 2024, the ambassador said in the interview.

“Pakistan would like to be part of this important organization and we are in process of contacting member countries for extending support to Pakistan’s membership in general and Russian Federation in particular,” Jamali said.

In August, BRICS - Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa - decided to invite six countries - Argentina, Egypt, Iran, Ethiopia, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates - to become new members of the bloc.

At the time, Baloch had said that Pakistan did not make any formal request to join the group.

BRICS urges immediate Gaza truce

Earlier this week in Johannesburg, BRICS called for an immediate and sustained humanitarian truce in Gaza during an extraordinary summit where chair South Africa accused Israel of war crimes and “genocide” in the Palestinian territory.

“We called for an immediate, durable, and sustained humanitarian truce leading to a cessation of hostilities,” the group said in a summary of the meeting.

“We reiterated our strong support for regional and international efforts aimed at achieving an immediate cessation of hostilities, ensuring the protection of civilians and the provision of humanitarian aid.”

Pakistan Foreign Office Russia BRICS

Comments

1000 characters

Pakistan applies for BRICS membership: Foreign Office

Inflation expected to go over 28% in Nov following gas price hike: report

Inter-bank: rupee ends appreciation run against US dollar

Open-market: rupee remains stable against US dollar

Chinese auto giant BYD ‘keen to invest’ in Pakistan’s EV sector, says Board of Investment

ECP orders PTI to hold intra-party polls within 20 days to retain bat symbol

Oil slips 1% on growing angst over delayed OPEC+ meeting

No Gaza hostage release before Friday, Israel, US say

Cipher case: special court orders production of Imran, Qureshi on Nov 28

Additional tax on windfall income, profits, gains: Banks given Nov 30 deadline to make payment

Read more stories