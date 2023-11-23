KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Wednesday (November 22, 2023).
=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing
No. Date
=============================================================================
OP-1 Champ Disc Legend Shipping &
Star General Logistic 17-11-2023
Cargo
OP-2 Bochem Disc Base Gac Pakistan 21-11-2023
Bayard Oil Pvt. Ltd
B-1 Loyal Load East Wind Shipping
Ethanol Company 18-11-2023
B-9/B-8 Safeen Disc Load Diamond Shipping
Prize Container Services 21-11-2023
B-11/B-12 Beks Halil Disc Bulk Shipping 21-11-2023
Wheat Agency
B-13/B-14 Lily Rising Load Bulk Shipping 21-11-2023
Clinkers Agency
B-14/B-15 Beatrice Load Crystal Sea 20-11-2023
Clinkers Services
B-16/B-17 Shardana Disc Ocean Services 07-10-2023
Rapessed Pvt. Ltd
Nmb-1 Al Mohsin Load Rice N.S Shipping 01-11-2023
Line
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-21 Oscar 1 - Sirius Logistic 11-10-2023
Pvt. Ltd
B-24 Suvari Disc Iron Universal Shipp 21-11-2023
Kaptan Ore Pvt. Ltd
B-25 Mohar Load Evergreen 20-11-2023
Cement Shipping & Logistic
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Saptl-3 X-Press Disc Load X-Press Feeder
Capella Container Shipping Agency 21-11-2023
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Safeen Prize 22-11-2023 Disc Load Diamond Shipping
Container Services
Champ Star 22-11-2023 Disc General Legend Shipping
Cargo & Logistic
Bochem 22-11-2023 Disc. Base Oil Gac Pakistan
Bayard Pvt. Ltd
Mohar 22-11-2023 Load Cement Evergreen Shipping
& Logistic
Loyal 22-11-2023 Load Ethanol East Wind Shipping
Company
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Evridiki 22-11-2023 D/10000 Jet Oil Gac Pakistan
Pvt. Ltd
Kmtc Manila 22-11-2023 D/L Container United Marine
Agency
Synergy 22-11-2023 D/L Container United Marine
Keelung Agency
Jeil Crystal 23-11-2023 L/2500 Base Oil East Wind
Shipping Company
Southern 23-11-2023 D/15000 Gac Pakistan
Koala Chemical Pvt. Ltd
Cap Andreas 23-11-2023 D/L Container Ocean Network
Express Pakistan
Ym Express 23-11-2023 D/L Container In Shipping Pvt. Ltd
Beijing Bridge 23-11-2023 D/L Container Diamond Shipping
Services
Crystal 23-11-2023 D/L Container Pak Shaheen
Vladivostok Pvt. Ltd
Wan Hai 627 23-11-2023 D/L Container Rahmat Shipping
Pvt. Ltd
Xin Fei Zhou 23-11-2023 D/L Container Cosco Shipping
Line Pakistan
Arman 10 23-11-2023 L/1650 Rice Trade Link
International
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Uafl Liberty 22-11-2023 Container Ship -
Wadi Bani
Khalid 22-11-2023 Container Ship -
M.T Sargodha 22-11-2023 Tanker -
Ever Ulysses 22-11-2023 Container Ship -
Zhong Chang
He Sheng 22-11-2023 General Cargo -
Xin
Hong Kong 22-11-2023 Container Ship -
Odelmar 22-11-2023 Bulk Cargo -
=============================================================================
Comments