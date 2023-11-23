Follow us

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Wednesday (November 22, 2023).

============================================================================= Alongside East Wharf ============================================================================= Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing No. Date ============================================================================= OP-1 Champ Disc Legend Shipping & Star General Logistic 17-11-2023 Cargo OP-2 Bochem Disc Base Gac Pakistan 21-11-2023 Bayard Oil Pvt. Ltd B-1 Loyal Load East Wind Shipping Ethanol Company 18-11-2023 B-9/B-8 Safeen Disc Load Diamond Shipping Prize Container Services 21-11-2023 B-11/B-12 Beks Halil Disc Bulk Shipping 21-11-2023 Wheat Agency B-13/B-14 Lily Rising Load Bulk Shipping 21-11-2023 Clinkers Agency B-14/B-15 Beatrice Load Crystal Sea 20-11-2023 Clinkers Services B-16/B-17 Shardana Disc Ocean Services 07-10-2023 Rapessed Pvt. Ltd Nmb-1 Al Mohsin Load Rice N.S Shipping 01-11-2023 Line ============================================================================= Alongside WEST Wharf ============================================================================= B-21 Oscar 1 - Sirius Logistic 11-10-2023 Pvt. Ltd B-24 Suvari Disc Iron Universal Shipp 21-11-2023 Kaptan Ore Pvt. Ltd B-25 Mohar Load Evergreen 20-11-2023 Cement Shipping & Logistic ============================================================================= Alongside SOUTH Wharf ============================================================================= Saptl-3 X-Press Disc Load X-Press Feeder Capella Container Shipping Agency 21-11-2023 ============================================================================= Expected Sailing ============================================================================= Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Safeen Prize 22-11-2023 Disc Load Diamond Shipping Container Services Champ Star 22-11-2023 Disc General Legend Shipping Cargo & Logistic Bochem 22-11-2023 Disc. Base Oil Gac Pakistan Bayard Pvt. Ltd Mohar 22-11-2023 Load Cement Evergreen Shipping & Logistic Loyal 22-11-2023 Load Ethanol East Wind Shipping Company ============================================================================= Expected Arrivals ============================================================================= Evridiki 22-11-2023 D/10000 Jet Oil Gac Pakistan Pvt. Ltd Kmtc Manila 22-11-2023 D/L Container United Marine Agency Synergy 22-11-2023 D/L Container United Marine Keelung Agency Jeil Crystal 23-11-2023 L/2500 Base Oil East Wind Shipping Company Southern 23-11-2023 D/15000 Gac Pakistan Koala Chemical Pvt. Ltd Cap Andreas 23-11-2023 D/L Container Ocean Network Express Pakistan Ym Express 23-11-2023 D/L Container In Shipping Pvt. Ltd Beijing Bridge 23-11-2023 D/L Container Diamond Shipping Services Crystal 23-11-2023 D/L Container Pak Shaheen Vladivostok Pvt. Ltd Wan Hai 627 23-11-2023 D/L Container Rahmat Shipping Pvt. Ltd Xin Fei Zhou 23-11-2023 D/L Container Cosco Shipping Line Pakistan Arman 10 23-11-2023 L/1650 Rice Trade Link International ============================================================================= Ship Sailed ============================================================================= Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Uafl Liberty 22-11-2023 Container Ship - Wadi Bani Khalid 22-11-2023 Container Ship - M.T Sargodha 22-11-2023 Tanker - Ever Ulysses 22-11-2023 Container Ship - Zhong Chang He Sheng 22-11-2023 General Cargo - Xin Hong Kong 22-11-2023 Container Ship - Odelmar 22-11-2023 Bulk Cargo - =============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023