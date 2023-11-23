BAFL 39.82 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.37%)
Shipping Intelligence

Recorder Report Published 23 Nov, 2023 03:19am

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Wednesday (November 22, 2023).

=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth             Ship           Working        Agent                Berthing
No.                                                                      Date
=============================================================================
OP-1              Champ          Disc           Legend Shipping &
                  Star           General        Logistic           17-11-2023
                                 Cargo
OP-2              Bochem         Disc Base      Gac Pakistan       21-11-2023
                  Bayard         Oil            Pvt. Ltd
B-1               Loyal          Load           East Wind Shipping
                                 Ethanol        Company            18-11-2023
B-9/B-8           Safeen         Disc Load      Diamond Shipping
                  Prize          Container      Services           21-11-2023
B-11/B-12         Beks Halil     Disc           Bulk Shipping      21-11-2023
                                 Wheat          Agency
B-13/B-14         Lily Rising    Load           Bulk Shipping      21-11-2023
                                 Clinkers       Agency
B-14/B-15         Beatrice       Load           Crystal Sea        20-11-2023
                                 Clinkers       Services
B-16/B-17         Shardana       Disc           Ocean Services     07-10-2023
                                 Rapessed       Pvt. Ltd
Nmb-1             Al Mohsin      Load Rice      N.S Shipping       01-11-2023
                                                Line
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-21              Oscar 1        -              Sirius Logistic    11-10-2023
                                                Pvt. Ltd
B-24              Suvari         Disc Iron      Universal Shipp    21-11-2023
                  Kaptan         Ore            Pvt. Ltd
B-25              Mohar          Load           Evergreen          20-11-2023
                                 Cement         Shipping & Logistic
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Saptl-3           X-Press        Disc Load      X-Press Feeder
                  Capella        Container      Shipping Agency    21-11-2023
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of           Expected       Expected Arrival                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Safeen Prize      22-11-2023     Disc Load                   Diamond Shipping
                                 Container                           Services
Champ Star        22-11-2023     Disc General                 Legend Shipping
                                 Cargo                             & Logistic
Bochem            22-11-2023     Disc. Base Oil                  Gac Pakistan
Bayard                                                               Pvt. Ltd
Mohar             22-11-2023     Load Cement               Evergreen Shipping
                                                                   & Logistic
Loyal             22-11-2023     Load Ethanol              East Wind Shipping
                                                                      Company
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Evridiki          22-11-2023     D/10000 Jet Oil                 Gac Pakistan
                                                                     Pvt. Ltd
Kmtc Manila       22-11-2023     D/L Container                  United Marine
                                                                       Agency
Synergy           22-11-2023     D/L Container                  United Marine
Keelung                                                                Agency
Jeil Crystal      23-11-2023     L/2500 Base Oil                    East Wind
                                                             Shipping Company
Southern          23-11-2023     D/15000                         Gac Pakistan
Koala                            Chemical                            Pvt. Ltd
Cap Andreas       23-11-2023     D/L Container                  Ocean Network
                                                             Express Pakistan
Ym Express        23-11-2023     D/L Container           In Shipping Pvt. Ltd
Beijing Bridge    23-11-2023     D/L Container               Diamond Shipping
                                                                     Services
Crystal           23-11-2023     D/L Container                    Pak Shaheen
Vladivostok                                                          Pvt. Ltd
Wan Hai 627       23-11-2023     D/L Container                Rahmat Shipping
                                                                     Pvt. Ltd
Xin Fei Zhou      23-11-2023     D/L Container                 Cosco Shipping
                                                                Line Pakistan
Arman 10          23-11-2023     L/1650 Rice                       Trade Link
                                                                International
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of           Departure      Ships Departures                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Uafl Liberty      22-11-2023     Container Ship                             -
Wadi Bani
Khalid            22-11-2023     Container Ship                             -
M.T Sargodha      22-11-2023     Tanker                                     -
Ever Ulysses      22-11-2023     Container Ship                             -
Zhong Chang
He Sheng          22-11-2023     General Cargo                              -
Xin
Hong Kong         22-11-2023     Container Ship                             -
Odelmar           22-11-2023     Bulk Cargo                                 -
=============================================================================

