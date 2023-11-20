BAFL 38.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.13%)
BIPL 20.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.14%)
BOP 4.49 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.22%)
CNERGY 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.66%)
DFML 16.35 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.68%)
DGKC 64.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-2.51%)
FABL 25.23 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.32%)
FCCL 15.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.93%)
FFL 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (6.13%)
GGL 13.06 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (9.02%)
HBL 96.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.46%)
HUBC 115.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.09%)
HUMNL 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (4.34%)
KEL 3.57 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (8.51%)
LOTCHEM 27.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.36%)
MLCF 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.31%)
OGDC 109.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.81%)
PAEL 17.53 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (4.35%)
PIBTL 5.61 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.45%)
PIOC 106.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.84 (-3.5%)
PPL 90.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.55%)
PRL 24.70 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.24%)
SILK 1.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.96%)
SNGP 60.95 Increased By ▲ 2.69 (4.62%)
SSGC 12.33 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.49%)
TELE 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
TPLP 13.74 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (4.73%)
TRG 82.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.36%)
UNITY 26.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
WTL 1.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.25%)
BR100 5,820 Decreased By -5.1 (-0.09%)
BR30 20,592 Decreased By -52.3 (-0.25%)
KSE100 57,078 Increased By 14.8 (0.03%)
KSE30 18,978 Decreased By -68.4 (-0.36%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 20, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance SSGC (Sui Southern Gas Company Limited) 12.33 Increased By ▲ 2.49%

Sui Southern Gas Company bleeds Rs11.41bn in losses in FY22

BR Web Desk Published November 20, 2023 Updated November 20, 2023 02:17pm

Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) incurred massive losses to the tune of Rs11.41 billion in fiscal year 2021-2022.

In the same period last fiscal (FY21), SGGC, which is involved in the transmission and distribution of natural gas in Sindh and Balochistan, saw a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs2.26 billion, according to a notice sent to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Monday.

Resultantly, loss per share (LPS) were recorded at Rs12.95 in FY22 as compared to earnings per share (EPS) of Rs2.57 in the same period last fiscal.

SSGC’s net revenues rose to Rs375.56 billion compared to Rs296.13 trillion in FY21, which is an increase of nearly 27%.

The company’s gross profit stood at Rs7.72 billion in FY22, compared to a gross loss of Rs5.75 billion in FY21.

On a consolidated basis, the company saw a massive increase in its expenses, which stood at Rs27.73 billion in FY22, compared to Rs7.31 billion in FY21, a jump of over 279%.

The rise in the company’s expenses was attributed to an exponential increase in ‘other operating expenses’, which reached Rs20.42 billion in FY22, as compared to just Rs464 million in FY21.

On the other hand, SSGC’s other income was recorded at Rs17.63 billion in FY22, as compared to Rs19.26 billion in FY21, down 8.5%.

As a result, SSGC incurred a loss before tax and interest of Rs2.45 billion in FY22.

The cost of finance increased to Rs5.2 billion in the year ended June 30, 2022, as compared to Rs4.63 billion in FY21, a jump of over 12%. The higher finance cost during the period could be attributed to the rise in interest rates during the period.

Moreover, SSGC disclosed that under the unconsolidated financial statements, trade debts include receivables of Rs29.65 billion and Rs25.31 billion from K-Electric Limited (KE) and Pakistan Steel Mills Corporation (Private) Limited (PSML), respectively.

“Further, KE and PSML have disputed Late Payment Surcharge (LPS) on their respective balances due to which management has decided to recognize LPS on a receipt basis from the aforesaid entities effective from July 01, 2012,” SSGC said.

“Due to the adverse operational and financial conditions of PSML, disputes by KE and PSML with the company on LPS, and large accumulation of their respective overdue amounts, we were unable to determine the extent to which the total amounts due from KE and PSML were likely to be recovered,” said SSGC.

The company also drew attention that in view of its financial position, the Government of Pakistan (Finance Division) has confirmed to extend necessary financial support to SSGC for the foreseeable future to maintain its going concern status. “Hence, the sustainability of the future operations of the company is dependent on the said support,” SSGC added.

SSGC PSX Pakistan Steel Mills K-Electric Sui Southern Gas Company LNG tender financial results earnings per share operating expenses PSX notice losses loss per share operating profits

Comments

1000 characters

Sui Southern Gas Company bleeds Rs11.41bn in losses in FY22

Inter-bank: rupee maintains momentum against US dollar

Open-market: rupee recovers further against US dollar

Urea talks continue with Russia, China, Azerbaijan

Smog-hit Punjab: LHC orders schools, colleges to be closed on Saturdays

PPL discovers hydrocarbon reserves in Sindh

ECC approves Rs20bn for Green Corporate Initiative

Toshakhana case: NAB court orders Nawaz Sharif to record statement

In Beijing, Arab and Muslim ministers urge end to Gaza war

Oil edges up on expectations of further OPEC+ supply cuts

Read more stories