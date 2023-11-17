Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

Pakistan’s central bank reserves fall $115mn, now stand at $7.4bn

Caretaker PM Kakar directs all stakeholders to pursue SIFC initiatives

Bilawal vows relief to masses as PPP kickstarts election campaign in KP

Gold price per tola decreases Rs500 in Pakistan

Security forces kill four terrorists in Peshawar operation: ISPR

Pakistan refining policy: PRL executes upgrade agreement with OGRA

Regent Plaza sale to SIUT: PHDL board appoints execs to finalise $52m deal

Shamshad says another gas price hike to take place in Jan

