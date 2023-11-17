BAFL 39.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.2%)
BIPL 21.39 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.34%)
BOP 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.46%)
CNERGY 4.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.84%)
DFML 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.64%)
DGKC 67.38 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.72%)
FABL 25.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.71%)
FCCL 16.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.9%)
FFL 7.81 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.83%)
GGL 11.83 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.68%)
HBL 97.56 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.22%)
HUBC 119.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.5%)
HUMNL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
KEL 3.21 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.56%)
LOTCHEM 27.74 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.69%)
MLCF 38.80 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.65%)
OGDC 113.84 Increased By ▲ 6.34 (5.9%)
PAEL 16.02 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.88%)
PIBTL 5.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.74%)
PIOC 114.65 Increased By ▲ 2.95 (2.64%)
PPL 92.56 Increased By ▲ 5.62 (6.46%)
PRL 24.97 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (3.05%)
SILK 1.01 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (5.21%)
SNGP 55.12 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (2.11%)
SSGC 11.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.52%)
TELE 7.97 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
TPLP 13.04 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
TRG 84.17 Increased By ▲ 2.22 (2.71%)
UNITY 27.17 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.53%)
WTL 1.59 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (13.57%)
BR100 5,855 Increased By 69.7 (1.2%)
BR30 20,809 Increased By 400.3 (1.96%)
KSE100 57,397 Increased By 717 (1.26%)
KSE30 19,219 Increased By 218.5 (1.15%)
BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from November 16, 2023
BR Web Desk Published 17 Nov, 2023 08:35am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Pakistan’s central bank reserves fall $115mn, now stand at $7.4bn

Read here for details.

  • Caretaker PM Kakar directs all stakeholders to pursue SIFC initiatives

Read here for details.

  • Bilawal vows relief to masses as PPP kickstarts election campaign in KP

Read here for details.

  • Gold price per tola decreases Rs500 in Pakistan

Read here for details.

  • Security forces kill four terrorists in Peshawar operation: ISPR

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan refining policy: PRL executes upgrade agreement with OGRA

Read here for details.

  • Regent Plaza sale to SIUT: PHDL board appoints execs to finalise $52m deal

Read here for details.

  • Shamshad says another gas price hike to take place in Jan

Read here for details.

