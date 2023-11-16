Caretaker PM Kakar directs all stakeholders to pursue SIFC initiatives

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has directed all stakeholders to pursue the Special Investment Facilitation Council’s (SIFC) initiatives through collaborative approach to reap dividend in short to medium terms, a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) stated on Thursday.

He passed these directives while chairing the 7th meeting of Apex Committee of the SIFC in Islamabad today.

Chaired by the caretaker prime minister, the meeting was attended by the Army chief, federal cabinet, provincial chief ministers and high level government officials.

“Prime Minister directed all the stakeholders to vigorously pursue SIFC’s initiatives through a collaborative approach to reap the dividend in short to medium terms besides, initiating processes for long term endeavors in greater interest of the country,” the PMO statement on X, formerly Twitter, said.

According to the details, the ministries presented progress on projects identified in key sectors and gave plans to further improve the ecosystem for realising the envisaged investments in a timely manner.

The committee showed satisfaction on overall progress under the umbrella of SIFC, appreciated the enhancing level of engagements with friendly countries, both public and private entities, and outreach strategy to proactively engage investor’s community, the PMO statement on X said.

The committee reviewed progress on different measures undertaken to improve investment climate and approved policy level interventions to further improve investors’ confidence including repatriation of profits, strengthening domestic dispute resolution mechanism, infrastructural and human resource development and speedy operationalisation of EXIM Bank.

It also directed to make a comprehensive strategy to address oil and gas issues in a sustainable manner by investing in relevant industries, the statement read.

The committee reviewed and appreciated the progress on privatisation of the state-owned-enterprises and directed to keep the process at fast pace.

Chief of Army Staff reassured undaunted resolve of Pakistan Army to backstop government initiatives in various domains for sustainable recovery of the economy.