Bilawal vows relief to masses as PPP kickstarts election campaign in KP

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday said his party has a plan to provide relief to the masses and contain skyrocketing inflation in the country.

Addressing a PPP workers’ convention in Abbottabad, the former foreign minister said PPP, if elected, would ensure employment and health benefits to the nation through its Benazir Mazdur Card.

General elections in Pakistan to be held on February 8, 2024, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announced at the start of this month after consultation with the President Dr Arif Alvi.

Bilawal in his speech urged the nation to “give someone new a chance” for the prime minister seat rather the old ones.

“Instead of making someone the prime minister for the second or fourth time, we should give a chance to someone who hasn’t been given the chance before,” he said.

PPP chairman termed “old politics” biggest enemy of Pakistan, as he emphasised on “new politics” for the betterment of the country.

About his role as the foreign minister in the previous Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) led government, Bilawal said he proved that “young people can deliver when they are given a chance”.

“Old politicians should take rest now and allow young leaders to run the country,” PPP chairman said, mentioning that 70% of the country’s population is under 30 years of age.

Bilawal Bhutto has arrived in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) to mobilise party and workers for the upcoming general elections.

During the visit, PPP chairman would address workers conventions and public gatherings in different parts of the province, including Abbotabad, Nowshera, Dir and Chitral, said Amjad Khan Afridi, Deputy Information Secretary PPP, KP.