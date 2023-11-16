Gold price per tola decreases Rs500 in Pakistan

Gold rates in Pakistan decreased on Thursday, in line with decline in the international rate. The yellow metal was priced at Rs214,300 per tola, after moving down by Rs500.

The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs183,728 after a decrease of Rs428, according to the rates shared by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

In the previous session, gold prices in Pakistan had increased by Rs2,000 to settle at Rs214,800 per tola.

With a premium of $20, the international rate of gold on Thursday was set at $1,986, after a decline of $2 in the international market, APGJSA said.

Meanwhile, silver rates decreased by Rs30 to settle at Rs2,550 per tola.