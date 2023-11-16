BAFL 39.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.9%)
Security forces kill four terrorists in Peshawar operation: ISPR

  • Slain terrorists also include high-value terrorist commander Samiullah alias Shenay
BR Web Desk Published November 16, 2023 Updated November 16, 2023 01:30pm

Four terrorists were killed on Thursday by security forces during an operation in the general area of Badaber in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Peshawar district, Aaj News reported.

The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement said that an intelligence-based operation (IBO) was conducted in the area on the reported presence of terrorists.

It said that troops effectively engaged the militants’ location and a “high-value terrorist, commander Samiullah alias Shenay” were also killed.

“The militants were highly wanted by law enforcement agencies”, the ISPR said.

The military’s media affairs wing further said that weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the slain men, “who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities, including extortion and targeted killings in the area”.

On Wednesday, at least seven terrorists were killed in the general area of Kiri Machan Khel, Tank District.

The ISPR said an intense fire exchange took place between troops and terrorists during the operation in which seven terrorists “were sent to hell”.

The ISPR added that the “terrorist’s hideouts were also busted during the operation.”

In addition, weapons and ammunition were recovered from the killed terrorists, who had remained active in numerous terror activities, including recent target killings of Police in Tank.

“The killed terrorists remained actively involved in terrorist activities against the security forces and civilians,” the ISPR said.

