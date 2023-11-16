BAFL 39.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.4%)
BIPL 21.30 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.91%)
BOP 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.46%)
CNERGY 4.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.48%)
DFML 16.03 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.2%)
DGKC 67.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.15%)
FABL 25.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.95%)
FCCL 15.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.2%)
FFL 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.04%)
GGL 11.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
HBL 97.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.26%)
HUBC 119.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.67%)
HUMNL 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
KEL 3.21 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.56%)
LOTCHEM 27.89 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.24%)
MLCF 38.65 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.26%)
OGDC 113.50 Increased By ▲ 6.00 (5.58%)
PAEL 15.99 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.69%)
PIBTL 5.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.56%)
PIOC 114.65 Increased By ▲ 2.95 (2.64%)
PPL 92.78 Increased By ▲ 5.84 (6.72%)
PRL 24.83 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.48%)
SILK 1.01 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (5.21%)
SNGP 55.10 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (2.07%)
SSGC 11.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.43%)
TELE 7.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
TPLP 13.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
TRG 83.90 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (2.38%)
UNITY 27.05 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.08%)
WTL 1.59 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (13.57%)
BR100 5,855 Increased By 69.7 (1.2%)
BR30 20,809 Increased By 400.3 (1.96%)
KSE100 57,397 Increased By 717 (1.26%)
KSE30 19,219 Increased By 218.5 (1.15%)
Palm closes down tracking Chicago soyoil, profit-taking weighs

Reuters Published 16 Nov, 2023 04:52pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

JAKARTA: Malaysian palm oil futures closed lower on Thursday, tracking a decline in soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade, while profit-taking also weighed.

The benchmark palm oil contract for February delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange fell 18 ringgit, or 0.45%, to 4,000 ringgit ($853.79) a metric ton on the closing.

“The futures seen trading sideways to lower on profit-taking after a bullish breakout early this week. The lack of follow-up buying from buyers, apart from India, is resulting in a cautious approach for palm oil buyers at the moment,” said Anilkumar Bagani, Research Head of Sunvin Group India.

Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were down 0.45%. Dalian’s most active soyoil contract rose 0.17%, while its palm oil contract also increased 0.24%.

Soybean prices impact the cost of soyoil, which competes with palm oil for a share in the global vegetable oil market.

Palm oil futures closes 2.71% higher on soyoil strength

Indonesia plans to set its crude palm oil reference price at $750.54 per metric ton for Nov. 16-30, up from $748.93 a ton for the previous 15-day period.

Palm oil in the European vegetable oils market rose for the second day in a row on Wednesday, with futures up on stronger rival oils. Asking prices for palm oil were between $5 and $30 a ton.

According to independent inspection company AmSpec Agri, exports of Malaysian palm oil products between Nov. 1-15 rose 6.4% to 645,590 tons, from 606,980 tons shipped during Oct. 1-15.

Meanwhile, cargo surveyor Societe Generale de Surveillance estimated exports of Malaysian palm oil products for November 1-15 at 602,510 metric tons.

The Malaysian ringgit, palm’s currency of trade, pulled back 0.32% against the dollar. A weaker ringgit makes palm oil more attractive for foreign currency holders.

Palm oil may test a resistance at 4,032 ringgit per metric ton, a break above which could open the way towards the 4,067-4,103 ringgit range, according to Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.

