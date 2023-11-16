SNGPL Annual Sports Gala begins at Punjab Stadium

LAHORE: Annual Sports Gala of Sui Northern Gas formally begins at Punjab Stadium. The event was inaugurated by the Managing Director Amer Tufail. He was accompanied by senior management of the Company.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony, he emphasized that sports nurture team building process as it boosts performance and productivity of officers and staff. Women players are equally competitive and it feels good to see them competing men in routine sports, he added.

At the event, Imtiaz Mahmood, President Sui Northern Sports Cell took oath from the participating teams whereas Zubair Khan, President CBA was present at the occasion. Office bearers of Sports Cell Muhammad Arshad, Vice President; Imran Safdar Virk, General Secretary; Kanwal Wazir, Finance Secretary; and members Sports Cell Aftab Ashraf and Khalid Mahmood were also present.

4-Day Sports Gala started on 14th November shall have its finale on 17th during which 21 various teams from regions and 336 men and women players in total are participating. Sports Gala is featuring Cricket, Badminton, Tug of War, Table Tennis, Volleyball and athletic among other games.

