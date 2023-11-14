APTMA Cotton Foundation, BCI partner to improve cotton production

The All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) Cotton Foundation (ACF) and Better Cotton Initiative Pakistan (BCI) have entered a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to improve cotton production, and implement a traceability system in Pakistan.

APTMA in a press statement released on Tuesday termed the agreement “a pivotal moment for the textile industry in Pakistan, aiming to strengthen and promote sustainability in cotton production and value chains.”

It said that the MoU sets forth a comprehensive framework for collaboration between the two entities, encompassing a wide range of critical initiatives, which include strengthening and revitalizing the cotton value chain, enhancing cotton productivity and quality, facilitating market integration and linkages for cotton products, improving the global image of Pakistan’s cotton.

APTMA said that the primary objective is to implement a traceability system that aligns with international rules and standards.

“As the global textile industry places an increasing emphasis on transparency and responsible sourcing, the establishment of a traceability system in Pakistan becomes imperative for continued market access.

“By implementing a robust traceability system in Pakistan, we are not only meeting international standards but also contributing to the global textile industry’s commitment to sustainability and ethical production,” read the statement.

Under the MoU, BCI will act as the program partner, providing technical support for better cotton development in Pakistan.

Meanwhile, ACF will function as the program-promoting agency. ACF will also work with BCI to ensure traceability across the supply chain of Better Cotton produced in areas operated by ACF.

The MoU was signed by Kamran Arshad, Chairman APTMA (North), representing APTMA Cotton Foundation (ACF), and Hina Fouzia, Country Director of Better Cotton Initiative (BCI).

As per the statement, the APTMA Cotton Foundation is a flagship project of APTMA, one of Pakistan’s largest trade bodies, focusing on model and cluster farming concepts aimed at revolutionizing cotton production and promoting sustainability throughout the value chain.

Meanwhile, BCI is a non-profit organization dedicated to making cotton production more environmentally friendly, economically viable for farming communities, and better for the future of the cotton sector, read the statement.