BAFL 40.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-3.59%)
BIPL 21.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-3.02%)
BOP 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.89%)
CNERGY 4.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 15.79 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.53%)
DGKC 67.01 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.15%)
FABL 25.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.87%)
FCCL 16.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.85%)
FFL 7.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.48%)
GGL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.01%)
HBL 97.40 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.3%)
HUBC 122.99 Increased By ▲ 3.14 (2.62%)
HUMNL 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
KEL 3.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.59%)
LOTCHEM 27.40 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.43%)
MLCF 39.01 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.96%)
OGDC 103.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.12%)
PAEL 14.77 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (6.64%)
PIBTL 5.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
PIOC 113.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.21%)
PPL 83.35 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.97%)
PRL 23.61 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.56%)
SILK 0.97 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (3.19%)
SNGP 54.29 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.5%)
SSGC 10.17 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.59%)
TELE 7.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.38%)
TPLP 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.54%)
TRG 81.72 Increased By ▲ 1.92 (2.41%)
UNITY 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.04%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
BR100 5,769 Increased By 5.9 (0.1%)
BR30 20,309 Increased By 155.8 (0.77%)
KSE100 56,666 Increased By 142.4 (0.25%)
KSE30 19,029 Increased By 40.5 (0.21%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 14, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

APTMA Cotton Foundation, BCI partner to improve cotton production

BR Web Desk Published 14 Nov, 2023 04:06pm

The All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) Cotton Foundation (ACF) and Better Cotton Initiative Pakistan (BCI) have entered a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to improve cotton production, and implement a traceability system in Pakistan.

APTMA in a press statement released on Tuesday termed the agreement “a pivotal moment for the textile industry in Pakistan, aiming to strengthen and promote sustainability in cotton production and value chains.”

It said that the MoU sets forth a comprehensive framework for collaboration between the two entities, encompassing a wide range of critical initiatives, which include strengthening and revitalizing the cotton value chain, enhancing cotton productivity and quality, facilitating market integration and linkages for cotton products, improving the global image of Pakistan’s cotton.

APTMA said that the primary objective is to implement a traceability system that aligns with international rules and standards.

“As the global textile industry places an increasing emphasis on transparency and responsible sourcing, the establishment of a traceability system in Pakistan becomes imperative for continued market access.

“By implementing a robust traceability system in Pakistan, we are not only meeting international standards but also contributing to the global textile industry’s commitment to sustainability and ethical production,” read the statement.

Under the MoU, BCI will act as the program partner, providing technical support for better cotton development in Pakistan.

Meanwhile, ACF will function as the program-promoting agency. ACF will also work with BCI to ensure traceability across the supply chain of Better Cotton produced in areas operated by ACF.

The MoU was signed by Kamran Arshad, Chairman APTMA (North), representing APTMA Cotton Foundation (ACF), and Hina Fouzia, Country Director of Better Cotton Initiative (BCI).

As per the statement, the APTMA Cotton Foundation is a flagship project of APTMA, one of Pakistan’s largest trade bodies, focusing on model and cluster farming concepts aimed at revolutionizing cotton production and promoting sustainability throughout the value chain.

Meanwhile, BCI is a non-profit organization dedicated to making cotton production more environmentally friendly, economically viable for farming communities, and better for the future of the cotton sector, read the statement.

APTMA cotton crop cotton production All Pakistan Textile Mills Association Pakistan’s textile sector BCI APTMA Cotton Foundation Better Cotton Initiative Pakistan

Comments

1000 characters

APTMA Cotton Foundation, BCI partner to improve cotton production

Inter-bank: rupee slips for 16th successive session against US dollar

Open-market: rupee remains stable against US dollar

Pakistan drawing Saudi interest in mine stakes, adviser says

Taliban minister raises issue of refugee assets during Pakistan visit

IMF-govt policy-level talks begin

Israeli forces kill six Palestinians in West Bank clash

Oil climbs as IEA lifts demand growth forecast

TPL Corp, Abhi Limited explore acquisition of FINCA

Gold price per tola increases Rs1,000 in Pakistan

Read more stories