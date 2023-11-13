BAFL 41.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.73%)
BIPL 21.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-3.4%)
BOP 4.47 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.9%)
CNERGY 4.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.3%)
DFML 15.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.84%)
DGKC 66.25 Increased By ▲ 2.33 (3.65%)
FABL 26.20 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.31%)
FCCL 16.48 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.29%)
FFL 7.44 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.9%)
GGL 10.97 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.11%)
HBL 97.11 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (0.84%)
HUBC 119.85 Increased By ▲ 6.85 (6.06%)
HUMNL 7.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.24%)
KEL 3.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.68%)
LOTCHEM 26.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.59%)
MLCF 38.26 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (2.85%)
OGDC 103.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.03%)
PAEL 13.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.84%)
PIBTL 5.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.39%)
PIOC 113.25 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.53%)
PPL 82.55 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (0.94%)
PRL 23.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.99%)
SILK 0.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.08%)
SNGP 53.49 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.19%)
SSGC 10.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.08%)
TELE 7.81 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.83%)
TPLP 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.18%)
TRG 79.80 Increased By ▲ 4.21 (5.57%)
UNITY 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.66%)
WTL 1.36 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.26%)
BR100 5,764 Increased By 115.1 (2.04%)
BR30 20,168 Increased By 384.7 (1.94%)
KSE100 56,524 Increased By 1132.2 (2.04%)
KSE30 18,988 Increased By 421.8 (2.27%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 13, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets MARI (Mari Petroleum Company Limited) 1,675.00 Increased By ▲ 0.12%

MARI commences gas production from appraisal well in Sindh

Mari Petroleum Company Limited (MARI), one of the country’s largest, one of Pakistan’s largest energy and...
BR Web Desk Published 13 Nov, 2023 03:15pm

Mari Petroleum Company Limited (MARI), one of Pakistan’s largest energy and exploration companies, has successfully commenced gas production from its appraisal well Mari Ghazij-l, located in Mari D&PL, Sindh.

The company shared the development in its notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Monday.

Last month, the company successfully drilled and tested the abovementioned appraisal well.

“Reference our disclosure vide letter no. MPCL-CA-23-3667, dated October 09, 2023, whereby it was informed that Mari Petroleum Company Limited (MARI) has successfully drilled and tested the appraisal well Ghazij-2 in Mari D&PL.

“It is further informed that Extended Well Testing (EWT) gas production from the appraisal well Ghazij-2 has commenced,” MARI said in its notice to the bourse.

The well is currently producing around 8 million standard cubic feet per day (mmscfd) of gas which is being supplied to Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL), shared the company.

“This new supply of gas will contribute in reducing the energy demand and supply gap in the country during forthcoming winter season, and will help save foreign exchange through indigenous hydrocarbon production,” it said.

MPCL is the operator of Mari D&PL with 100% working interest.

By operating the country’s largest gas reservoir at Mari Gas Field, Daharki, Sindh, MARI is the second largest producer of natural gas in the country.

The company is an integrated oil and gas exploration and production company and around 70% exploration success rate, which is much higher than industry averages of around 33% national and 14% international.

Mari’s key customers include fertilizer manufacturers, power generation companies, gas distribution companies; and refineries.

As per MARI’s latest financial results, the company’s net sales and net profit recorded an impressive growth of 53% and 70% year-on-year and stood at the historically highest levels of Rs145.7 billion and Rs56.1 billion, respectively, during the fiscal year 2022-23.

The net profit would have been Rs64.7 billion without the provision of a 10% super tax. Growth in net profit was reflected in EPS, which also reached the historically highest level of Rs420.75 per share from Rs247.8 per share of the previous year.

Sindh PSX mari Mari Petroleum Company Limited pakistan power sector financial results PSX notice Oil and gas production hydrocarbon production Pakistan energy sector

Comments

1000 characters

MARI commences gas production from appraisal well in Sindh

Largest Gaza hospital ‘not functioning’ amid Israeli assault

Open-market: rupee sees decline against US dollar

Intra-day update: rupee sees marginal decline against US dollar

China, Pakistan navies hold drills days after Russia’s historic Andaman exercise

Voyage Freight raises $1mn in pre-seed funding

Projects: Centre facing resistance from provinces

PTI issues ‘white paper’ on state of economy

All set to hand over PSM to MoI&P

Hiring of legal advisors: Matter of ‘nepotism’ sent to FBR chairman

Read more stories