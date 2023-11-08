South Korea’s KFA tenders for up to 69,000 tons corn

HAMBURG: The Korea Feed Association (KFA) has issued an international tender to purchase up to 69,000 metric tons of animal feed corn to be sourced from optional origins, European traders said on Wednesday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is also Wednesday, Nov. 8.

The corn was sought for arrival in South Korea in one consignment around Feb. 25, 2024.

The tender from the KFA’s Busan section sought shipment between Jan. 22-Feb. 10 if the corn is sourced from the US Pacific Northwest coast, between Jan. 2-Jan. 21 if from the US Gulf or the Black Sea region, between Dec. 28 and Jan. 16 if from South America or between Jan. 7 and Jan. 26 if from South Africa.

Offers were sought both in outright prices per ton c&f and at a premium over the Chicago March 2024 corn contract, traders said.