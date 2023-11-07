BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day
- Important updates from November 6, 2023
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.
Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:
- Pakistan ‘appalled’ by Israeli minister’s Gaza nuclear ‘option’ comment: FO
- No compromise to be made with drug peddlers: PM Kakar
- Gold price per tola down Rs400 in Pakistan
- Asif Zardari hopeful of Bilawal’s election victory on February 8
- Four Army officials martyred during operation in KP’s Tirah: ISPR
- Centre doubts ability of provinces to run Discos credibly
- WHO, Pakistan sign MoU on health sector
- Govt determined to give Ogra more teeth
