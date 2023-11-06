No compromise to be made with drug peddlers: PM Kakar

Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar said on Monday that there will be no compromise with drug peddlers as they are hell-bent on destroying the future of Pakistan and young generation, Aaj News reported.

In a message on social media platform X, the Prime Minister said he had a detailed meeting with officials of the Islamabad administration, Inspector General Police, and the Interior Ministry to discuss the issue.

“Drug dealers are looking for the destruction of our young generation and the future of Pakistan. No exception will be taken from them,” he said.

The premier said the Interior Minister will supervise the action to root out drug business in educational institutions.

In response to the post, Bugti said that the police and the chief commissioner of Islamabad together would “effectively monitor” all the small and big educational institutions in the federal capital will be effectively monitored and the “scourge of addiction will be eradicated from the city”.

As per the data provided by the Anti-Narcotics Force, there are 7.6 million drug abusers in Pakistan. There were 4.5 million in 2013 when the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime held its first survey. It is said that nearly half the drug abusers in Pakistan are under 30.