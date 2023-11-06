Four Army officials martyred during operation in KP’s Tirah: ISPR

Four Pakistan Army officials, including a lieutenant colonel, embraced martyrdom during an intelligence based operation in general area, Tirah, Khyber District, the military’s media wing said on Monday.

The operation was conducted on reported presence of terrorists at the place, Inter Services Public Relations Pakistan (ISPR) said.

“During conduct of the operation, own troops led by Lieutenant Colonel Muhammad Hassan Haider, effectively engaged the terrorists’ location as a result of which three terrorists were sent to hell, while three terrorists got injured.

“However, during intense exchange of fire, four brave sons of soil; Lieutenant Colonel Muhammad Hassan Haider (age: 43 years, resident of Islamabad), Naik Khushdil Khan (age: 31 years, resident of District Lakki Marwat), Naik Rafique Khan (age: 27 years, resident of District Charsadda) and Lance Naik Abdul Qadir (age: 33 years, resident of District Murree), having fought gallantly embraced Shahadat,” it said.

Sanitisation operation is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area, ISPR added. “Security forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve.”

On Saturday, nine terrorists were killed after the Pakistani troops thwarted their attack on Mianwali Training Air Base of Pakistan Air Force (PAF).

“On 4th November 2023, in the early hours of the day, Mianwali Training Air Base of Pakistan Air Force came under a failed terrorist attack which, Alhumdolliah, due to the swift and effective response by the troops, has been foiled and thwarted, ensuring the safety and security of personnel and assets,” ISPR said in a statement then.

During the attack, some damage to three already grounded aircraft and a fuel bowser occurred, the statement read.

Earlier, fourteen soldiers were martyred in a terrorist attack on two vehicles of security forces in Gwadar District. The attack occurred when the forces were moving from Pasni to Ormara.