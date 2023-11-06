BAFL 40.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.37%)
BIPL 22.86 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (5.64%)
BOP 4.41 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.38%)
CNERGY 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (5.93%)
DFML 16.07 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (4.9%)
DGKC 61.05 Increased By ▲ 3.65 (6.36%)
FABL 24.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-4.44%)
FCCL 14.57 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.96%)
FFL 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
GGL 11.12 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.36%)
HBL 94.26 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.91%)
HUBC 105.85 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (1.78%)
HUMNL 6.17 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.22%)
KEL 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.32%)
LOTCHEM 27.03 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (4.56%)
MLCF 36.68 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.63%)
OGDC 101.64 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.14%)
PAEL 14.15 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.69%)
PIBTL 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (13.61%)
PIOC 109.02 Increased By ▲ 3.52 (3.34%)
PPL 81.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.53%)
PRL 23.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.47%)
SILK 0.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.04%)
SNGP 53.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.43%)
SSGC 10.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.39%)
TELE 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.5%)
TPLP 13.45 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.05%)
TRG 72.02 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (1.24%)
UNITY 25.26 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.64%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
BR100 5,497 Increased By 75.1 (1.38%)
BR30 19,120 Increased By 263.2 (1.4%)
KSE100 53,860 Increased By 737.3 (1.39%)
KSE30 17,998 Increased By 193.9 (1.09%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 06, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Four Army officials martyred during operation in KP’s Tirah: ISPR

  • Sanitisation operation is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area, says military's media wing
BR Web Desk Published 06 Nov, 2023 07:29pm

Four Pakistan Army officials, including a lieutenant colonel, embraced martyrdom during an intelligence based operation in general area, Tirah, Khyber District, the military’s media wing said on Monday.

The operation was conducted on reported presence of terrorists at the place, Inter Services Public Relations Pakistan (ISPR) said.

“During conduct of the operation, own troops led by Lieutenant Colonel Muhammad Hassan Haider, effectively engaged the terrorists’ location as a result of which three terrorists were sent to hell, while three terrorists got injured.

“However, during intense exchange of fire, four brave sons of soil; Lieutenant Colonel Muhammad Hassan Haider (age: 43 years, resident of Islamabad), Naik Khushdil Khan (age: 31 years, resident of District Lakki Marwat), Naik Rafique Khan (age: 27 years, resident of District Charsadda) and Lance Naik Abdul Qadir (age: 33 years, resident of District Murree), having fought gallantly embraced Shahadat,” it said.

Sanitisation operation is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area, ISPR added. “Security forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve.”

On Saturday, nine terrorists were killed after the Pakistani troops thwarted their attack on Mianwali Training Air Base of Pakistan Air Force (PAF).

“On 4th November 2023, in the early hours of the day, Mianwali Training Air Base of Pakistan Air Force came under a failed terrorist attack which, Alhumdolliah, due to the swift and effective response by the troops, has been foiled and thwarted, ensuring the safety and security of personnel and assets,” ISPR said in a statement then.

During the attack, some damage to three already grounded aircraft and a fuel bowser occurred, the statement read.

Earlier, fourteen soldiers were martyred in a terrorist attack on two vehicles of security forces in Gwadar District. The attack occurred when the forces were moving from Pasni to Ormara.

KP terrorism ISPR Pakistan Army Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

Comments

1000 characters

Four Army officials martyred during operation in KP’s Tirah: ISPR

Inter-bank: rupee sees 11th successive fall against US dollar

Open-market: rupee weakens further against US dollar

Israel steps up aggression, pressure grows as Gaza death toll approaches 10,000

Asif Zardari hopeful of Bilawal's election victory on February 8

Oil up 1.5% as Saudi Arabia and Russia stick to supply cuts

Iqbal Day: SBP to remain closed on Thursday

Dubai Design Week: 9th edition looks set to become global creative hub

No compromise to be made with drug peddlers: PM Kakar

Russia warns of 'terrorist' risk from Gaza fighting, calls for Palestinian unity

Read more stories