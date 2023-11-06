BAFL 40.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.71%)
Markets

Gold price per tola down Rs400 in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published 06 Nov, 2023 03:18pm

Gold rates in Pakistan decreased on Monday, in line with decline in the international rate. The yellow metal was priced at Rs214,200 per tola, after moving down by Rs400.

The 10-garam gold was sold at Rs183,642 after a decrease of Rs343, according to the rates shared by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

In the last session, gold prices in Pakistan had increased by Rs200 to settle at Rs214,600 per tola.

With a premium of $20, the international rate of gold on Monday was set at $2,003, after a decline of $9 in the international market, APGJSA said.

Meanwhile, silver rates remained stable at Rs2,580 per tola.

