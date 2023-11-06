Asif Zardari hopeful of Bilawal's election victory on February 8

Former president and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari reiterated on Monday his hope that his son Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will emerge triumphant on February 8, 2024, the day of the next general elections.

Last week, President Dr Arif Alvi and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) agreed to hold general elections in the country on February 8.

PPP posted on its official X (formerly Twitter) handle that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's victory message would rise with the sun on February 8.

"PPP would put an end to people's suffering," said the former president.

He expressed gratitude to the public for supporting the PPP in the local body by-election, noting that Karachi had also voted in favor of the party.

"Karachi residents' special message for the opposition is Murtaza Wahab and Salman Murad's victory," he added.

Zardari asked the workers to launch the campaign for the upcoming general elections.

The PPP won 24 of the 26 local government seats in 16 districts of Sindh that were up for grabs on Sunday, according to preliminary results of the by-elections that were held a day earlier.

An independent candidate and Jamaat-e-Islami won the remaining two seats.

Salman Abdullah Murad, his junior, won the by-election from Malir Gadap Town UC 7, while Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab won from UC 13 in Saddar Town.