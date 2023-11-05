IHC to hear IK’s bail restoration pleas on 7th

ISLAMABAD: The bail applications of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan in NAB corruption cases have been fixed for hearing in the Islamabad High Court.

The Islamabad High Court registrar office released cause list on Saturday, according to which a two-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Aamer Farooq will hear the petitions of the PTI chairman for bail restoration in the 190 million pounds scandal and Toshakhana NAB investigation cases on November 7.

Justice Tariq Mahmood Jahangiri will be the part of the IHC divisional bench. Justice Jahangiri has returned to his office and will resume his duties after a month’s vacation. The accountability court had dismissed the bail of PTI chairman in NAB cases for non-pursuance.

A two-member bench has already restored the bails of PTI Chairman Imran Khan in six cases.

Separately, a district and sessions court in Islamabad has adjourned the hearing of the illegal Nikah case against PTI Chairman Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi till November 13.

Special prosecutor Rizwan Abbasi appeared in the court of Civil Judge Qudratullah. PTI chairman’s lawyer Sher Afzal Marwat did not appear and his assistant lawyer attended the court proceedings.

The assistant lawyer requested the court to adjourn the case without hearing, while the prosecutor objected to the absence of PTI lawyer Sher Marwat. The judge remarked that the case would be proceeded further after hearing arguments from both parties and adjourned the case till November 13.