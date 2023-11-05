Govt focusing on improvement of regional trade, economic connectivity: governor

LAHORE: Governor Punjab Muhammad Baligh ur Rehman has said the government is particularly focusing on improving regional trade, investment, and economic connectivity.

“In the recent past, a Special Investment Facilitation Council has been established to increase foreign direct investment,” he said while addressing the participants of the 25th National Security Workshop organized by National Defence University Islamabad at Governor House Lahore. The delegation was led by DG Institute for Strategic Studies Research and Analysis (ISSRA), Major General Raza Aizad.

The governor said that continuity of policies is very important for the development of any country. In developed countries, policies continue for many years, he added.

While paying tribute to the martyrs of the Pakistan Army and security forces, he said that the martyrs who embraced martyrdom for the defence of motherland are our heroes, and their honor and respect is binding on all of us. On this occasion, the governor also answered the questions of the participants of the workshop.

Later, the governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman in a statement, while paying tribute to the security forces for foiling the terrorist attack on the Mianwali training air base, said that the security forces ensured the safety of the air base by taking prompt and effective action. He said that the brave soldiers of the security forces who defended the country and the nation by putting their lives at risk are our pride.

Further, he expressed deep sorrow over the death of Director General Punjab Forensic Science Agency Dr. Muhammad Ashraf Tahir. He said that Dr. Muhammad Tahir Ashraf rendered significant services in the field of Punjab forensic science.

