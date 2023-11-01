BAFL 39.95 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.14%)
Nov 01, 2023

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day 107

  • Important updates from October 31, 2023
BR Web Desk Published 01 Nov, 2023 08:57am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Petrol and diesel prices will remain unchanged until November 15

Read here for details.

  • PM Kakar says CPEC offers ‘century’s opportunity’ for economic growth

Read here for details.

  • Ministry of Finance projects inflation at 27%-29% for October

Read here for details.

  • Gas tariff hike to address Pakistan’s economic woes: energy minister

Read here for details.

  • Gold price per tola increases Rs900 in Pakistan

Read here for details.

  • SC stops accountability courts from issuing verdicts in NAB cases

Read here for details.

  • Thermal asset portfolio: Engro eyes equity partnership with Liberty Power Tech

Read here for details.

  • Saudi Arabia’s WAFI Energy eyes acquisition of Shell Pakistan Limited

Read here for details.

