BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day 107
- Important updates from October 31, 2023
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.
Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:
- Petrol and diesel prices will remain unchanged until November 15
Read here for details.
- PM Kakar says CPEC offers ‘century’s opportunity’ for economic growth
Read here for details.
- Ministry of Finance projects inflation at 27%-29% for October
Read here for details.
- Gas tariff hike to address Pakistan’s economic woes: energy minister
Read here for details.
- Gold price per tola increases Rs900 in Pakistan
Read here for details.
- SC stops accountability courts from issuing verdicts in NAB cases
Read here for details.
- Thermal asset portfolio: Engro eyes equity partnership with Liberty Power Tech
Read here for details.
- Saudi Arabia’s WAFI Energy eyes acquisition of Shell Pakistan Limited
Read here for details.
Comments