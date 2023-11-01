BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day 107

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

Petrol and diesel prices will remain unchanged until November 15

PM Kakar says CPEC offers ‘century’s opportunity’ for economic growth

Ministry of Finance projects inflation at 27%-29% for October

Gas tariff hike to address Pakistan’s economic woes: energy minister

Gold price per tola increases Rs900 in Pakistan

SC stops accountability courts from issuing verdicts in NAB cases

Thermal asset portfolio: Engro eyes equity partnership with Liberty Power Tech

Saudi Arabia’s WAFI Energy eyes acquisition of Shell Pakistan Limited

