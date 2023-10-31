BAFL 39.50 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.07%)
BIPL 20.10 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (4.69%)
BOP 4.23 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.68%)
CNERGY 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (13.83%)
DFML 15.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.34%)
DGKC 53.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.37%)
FABL 24.60 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.03%)
FCCL 13.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
FFL 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.44%)
GGL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.88%)
HBL 93.56 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
HUBC 101.49 Increased By ▲ 2.51 (2.54%)
HUMNL 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.44%)
KEL 3.35 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.72%)
LOTCHEM 25.68 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.71%)
MLCF 35.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.53%)
OGDC 100.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.5%)
PAEL 13.54 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.52%)
PIBTL 4.68 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.63%)
PIOC 103.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-1.52%)
PPL 81.35 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.88%)
PRL 20.75 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (7.51%)
SILK 0.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.02%)
SNGP 52.20 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (2.23%)
SSGC 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.49%)
TELE 6.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.15%)
TPLP 12.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.67%)
TRG 69.66 Decreased By ▼ -5.36 (-7.14%)
UNITY 24.02 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.65%)
WTL 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.54%)
BR100 5,292 Increased By 59.6 (1.14%)
BR30 18,281 Increased By 140.7 (0.78%)
KSE100 51,920 Increased By 437.4 (0.85%)
KSE30 17,782 Increased By 132 (0.75%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 31, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold price per tola increases Rs900 in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published October 31, 2023 Updated October 31, 2023 04:26pm

Gold rates in Pakistan increased on Tuesday, in line with rise in the international rate. The yellow metal was priced at Rs213,000 per tola, after moving up by Rs900.

The 10-garam gold was sold at Rs182,613 after an increase of Rs771, according to the rates shared by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Monday, gold rates in Pakistan had decreased by Rs1,200 to settle at Rs212,100 per tola.

With a premium of $20, the international rate of gold on Tuesday was set at $2,015, after an increase of $3 in the international market, APGJSA said.

Meanwhile, silver rates remained stable at Rs2,550 per tola.

Gold Gold Prices Pakistan Gold Rates gold market gold price gold rates gold rate gold prices in Pakistan gold rates in Pakistan

Comments

1000 characters

Gold price per tola increases Rs900 in Pakistan

Intra-day update: KSE-100 loses steam after crossing 52,000 level

Gas tariff hike to address Pakistan’s economic woes: energy minister

Inter-bank: rupee records seventh straight decline against US dollar

Open-market: rupee weakens further against US dollar

Ministry of Finance projects inflation at 27%-29% for October

Saudi Arabia’s WAFI Energy eyes acquisition of Shell Pakistan Limited

SC stops accountability courts from issuing verdicts in NAB cases

Thermal asset portfolio: Engro eyes equity partnership with Liberty Power Tech

Bangladesh bat against Pakistan in clash of fading World Cup dreams

No ceasefire in Gaza, no votes, Muslim Americans tell Biden

Read more stories