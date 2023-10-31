Gold price per tola increases Rs900 in Pakistan

Gold rates in Pakistan increased on Tuesday, in line with rise in the international rate. The yellow metal was priced at Rs213,000 per tola, after moving up by Rs900.

The 10-garam gold was sold at Rs182,613 after an increase of Rs771, according to the rates shared by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Monday, gold rates in Pakistan had decreased by Rs1,200 to settle at Rs212,100 per tola.

With a premium of $20, the international rate of gold on Tuesday was set at $2,015, after an increase of $3 in the international market, APGJSA said.

Meanwhile, silver rates remained stable at Rs2,550 per tola.