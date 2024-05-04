AIRLINK 72.59 Increased By ▲ 3.39 (4.9%)
Gold price per tola falls Rs1,600 in Pakistan

Gold prices continued to slide downward in Pakistan for the sixth successive session on Saturday, gold price per...
BR Web Desk Published May 4, 2024 Updated May 4, 2024 01:26pm

Gold prices continued to slide downward in Pakistan for the sixth successive session on Saturday. Gold price per tola hit Rs238,000 after a single-day fall of Rs1,600.

The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs204,047 after a decrease of Rs1,257, according to the rates shared by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Friday, gold in Pakistan had lost Rs1,400 per tola.

On the other hand, the international rate of gold increased on Saturday. As per APGJSA, the rate was set at $2,301 per ounce (with a premium of $20) after a gain of $4 during the day.

Meanwhile, silver rates stood stable at Rs2,620 per tola.

In six sessions, gold price per tola has declined by Rs7,000 in Pakistan.

Last month, gold hit an all-time high of Rs252,200 per tola in the local market.

