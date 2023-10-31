BAFL 39.30 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.55%)
BIPL 19.98 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (4.06%)
BOP 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.4%)
CNERGY 3.56 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.59%)
DFML 15.85 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.89%)
DGKC 53.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.09%)
FABL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
FCCL 13.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 6.82 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.74%)
GGL 10.33 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.18%)
HBL 93.75 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.21%)
HUBC 101.40 Increased By ▲ 2.42 (2.44%)
HUMNL 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.44%)
KEL 3.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 25.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 35.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.47%)
OGDC 100.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.3%)
PAEL 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.68%)
PIBTL 4.70 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.07%)
PIOC 103.56 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-1.37%)
PPL 81.60 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (1.19%)
PRL 20.42 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (5.8%)
SILK 0.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.02%)
SNGP 52.01 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.86%)
SSGC 10.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.29%)
TELE 6.99 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
TPLP 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.25%)
TRG 70.64 Decreased By ▼ -4.38 (-5.84%)
UNITY 23.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.4%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.77%)
BR100 5,283 Increased By 51.1 (0.98%)
BR30 18,234 Increased By 93.5 (0.52%)
KSE100 51,896 Increased By 412.8 (0.8%)
KSE30 17,783 Increased By 133.1 (0.75%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 31, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets ENGRO (Engro Corporation Limited) 282.24 Increased By ▲ 3.72%

Thermal asset portfolio: Engro eyes equity partnership with Liberty Power Tech

BR Web Desk Published 31 Oct, 2023 12:14pm

Engro Corporation Limited, one of the largest conglomerates in the country, is looking to form a “strategic equity partnership” with Liberty Power Tech Limited, in relation to its thermal energy assets.

The company shared the development in its notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Tuesday.

“Engro Corporation Limited has now entered into discussions with Liberty Power Tech Limited for the execution of a scheme of arrangement with the objective of forming a strategic equity partnership in relation to its thermal asset portfolio held through Engro Energy Limited,” read the notice.

Engro’s thermal asset portfolio comprises of Engro Powergen Qadirpur Limited, Engro Powergen Thar (Private) Limited and Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company Limited.

“The consummation of the proposed arrangement remains subject to successful negotiations, execution of definitive documents and receipt of regulatory and third-party approvals and consents,” it added.

Last month, Engro entered into an in-principle understanding with a potential acquirer to sell its select thermal energy assets.

“Engro Corporation Limited has entered into an in-principle understanding with a potential acquirer for the proposed divestment of the company’s select thermal energy assets held through its wholly owned subsidiary, Engro Energy Limited, by way of a scheme of arrangement,” the conglomerate said back then.

The company said the consummation of the proposed transaction is subject to detailed due diligence, execution of definitive documents and receipt of regulatory and third-party approvals and consents.

The board had authorised the company for the restructuring and/or reorganisation of its thermal energy assets under a separate wholly-owned holding company. The restructuring of thermal assets is part of Engro’s ongoing efforts to streamline and optimise capital and resource allocation.

PSX Engro Corporation Engro Powergen Qadirpur Limited Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company Limited thermal assets Engro Powergen Thar (Private) Limited Liberty Power Tech Limited

Comments

1000 characters

Thermal asset portfolio: Engro eyes equity partnership with Liberty Power Tech

Gas tariffs increased

Intra-day update: rupee declines further against US dollar

Saudi Arabia’s WAFI Energy eyes acquisition of Shell Pakistan Limited

Supreme Court hears appeals challenging NAB law amendments

World Bank projects 1.7pc growth rate

PIA sell-off: Minister holds meeting with potential FAs

Privatisation list: Cabinet approves withdrawal of PSM

MTBs and Ijara Sukuk Rules: Cabinet approves summary regarding amendment: MoF

Energy projects sans Chinese IPPs: PPIB resubmits transition from LIBOR to ‘SOFR’

Read more stories