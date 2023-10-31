BAFL 39.30 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.55%)
BIPL 19.98 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (4.06%)
BOP 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.4%)
CNERGY 3.55 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.31%)
DFML 15.85 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.89%)
DGKC 53.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.09%)
FABL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
FCCL 13.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
GGL 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.08%)
HBL 93.75 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.21%)
HUBC 101.36 Increased By ▲ 2.38 (2.4%)
HUMNL 5.66 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.62%)
KEL 3.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 25.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 35.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.69%)
OGDC 100.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.3%)
PAEL 13.27 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.45%)
PIBTL 4.68 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.63%)
PIOC 103.56 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-1.37%)
PPL 81.65 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (1.25%)
PRL 20.42 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (5.8%)
SILK 0.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.02%)
SNGP 52.15 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (2.13%)
SSGC 10.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.29%)
TELE 6.99 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
TPLP 12.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.67%)
TRG 70.50 Decreased By ▼ -4.52 (-6.03%)
UNITY 23.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.4%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.77%)
BR100 5,283 Increased By 51.2 (0.98%)
BR30 18,235 Increased By 94.5 (0.52%)
KSE100 51,884 Increased By 401.6 (0.78%)
KSE30 17,779 Increased By 128.7 (0.73%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 31, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets SHEL (Shell Pakistan Limited) 164.99 Increased By ▲ 5.36%

Saudi Arabia’s WAFI Energy eyes acquisition of Shell Pakistan Limited

  • WAFI Energy LLC is a fast-growing retail gas station network and sole licensee of Shell Retail Network in Saudi Arabia
BR Web Desk Published 31 Oct, 2023 11:58am

WAFI Energy LLC, one of the leading fuel station companies in Saudi Arabia, is eyeing 77.42% shares and control of Shell Pakistan Limited (SHEL).

Shell Pakistan announced the development in its notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Tuesday.

“It is hereby informed that Shell Pakistan Limited (SHEL) has received firm intention from WAFI Energy LLC to acquire control of 165,700,304 (up to 77.42%) voting shares of the target company, beyond the thresholds prescribed under Section 111 of the Act,” read a notice.

As per the notice, WAFI Energy LLC is a fast-growing retail gas station network and sole licensee of Shell Retail Network (gas stations) in Saudi Arabia.

In a separate notice, brokerage house Arif Habib Limited (AHL) said it has been appointed manager to WAFI Energy’s offer and submitted the public announcement of intention to acquire up to 77.42% shares of Shell Pakistan.

In this notice, AHL said WAFI Energy was incorporated in 2012 with an authorised and paid-up capital of 3 million Saudi Riyal.

Back in June this year, Shell Pakistan Limited announced that its parent company, Shell Petroleum Company Limited (SPCo), had notified its intent to sell its shareholding in the Pakistani entity.

Back then, Shell Pakistan said that the development would have no impact on its current business operations, which will continue.

While the announcement back then did not disclose the amount of shareholding SPCo intends to sell – it had a 77.42% stake in SPL as of December 31, 2022 (a little over 165.7 million shares), according to the annual report for that year – a company statement did convey that the oil giant is “seeing strong interest from international buyers”.

In July, Pakistan Refinery Limited (PRL) and Air Link Communication (AIRLINK) also jointly expressed their intention to acquire the majority stake and control of Shell Pakistan Limited.

Later, Bloomberg, citing people familiar with the matter, reported that Saudi Aramco is exploring a potential bid for Shell Plc’s assets in Pakistan. The deal could mark the oil-rich nation’s first foray into the South Asian nation, the report added then.

The Bloomberg report said the divestment plan comes as Shell executes a strategy under Chief Executive Officer Wael Sawan to increase returns to shareholders and cut businesses that aren’t making enough money.

Earlier this month, Prax Overseas Holdings Limited (Prax), a UK-based company, expressed its intention to acquire a majority stake and control of Shell Pakistan Limited.

As per SHEL’s latest financial results, the OMC delivered a profit after tax of Rs6,450 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, compared to the profit after tax of Rs2,864 million made in the same period last year.

Shell Saudi Aramco Shell Pakistan Shell Pakistan Limited Pakistan Refinery Limited Prax Overseas Holdings Limited Power Acquisition Program WAFI Energy LLC

Comments

1000 characters
Cool boy Oct 31, 2023 12:09pm
Money will be exchanged outside Pakistan and ownership will be switched
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Saudi Arabia’s WAFI Energy eyes acquisition of Shell Pakistan Limited

Gas tariffs increased

Intra-day update: rupee declines further against US dollar

Supreme Court hears appeals challenging NAB law amendments

World Bank projects 1.7pc growth rate

PIA sell-off: Minister holds meeting with potential FAs

Thermal asset portfolio: Engro eyes equity partnership with Liberty Power Tech

Privatisation list: Cabinet approves withdrawal of PSM

MTBs and Ijara Sukuk Rules: Cabinet approves summary regarding amendment: MoF

Energy projects sans Chinese IPPs: PPIB resubmits transition from LIBOR to ‘SOFR’

Read more stories