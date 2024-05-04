PM Shehbaz pledges revenue target achievement via FBR reforms

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Saturday that the government is committed to achieving revenue collection targets by reforming the Federal Board of Revenue and passing necessary legislation, Radio Pakistan reported.

He was speaking at a ceremony today in Lahore to commemorate the Federal Board of Tax officers who provided excellent services for tax collection.

PM Shehbaz gave the relevant authorities instructions to draft the required laws to guarantee that top positions are only awarded to capable and hardworking officials.

He claimed one of Pakistan's largest problems is revenue collection, but this will be resolved by impartial and capable personnel.

According to him, the government has carried out the FBR reforms that it had promised, and inept officials as well as those who either participate in or encourage corruption would face harsh consequences.

According to the prime minister, there are 2,700 billion rupees worth of tax-related claims that are waiting in various courts, and a law has been enacted to accelerate these cases.

He said once ratified by the President the law will be put to implementation.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif distributed shields among capable officers for their excellent performance.

He also announced cash prizes for hardworking officers.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister for Finance, Muhammad Aurangzeb said that weaknesses in the tax collection system have been identified and efforts are being made to improve it.

He said out of three million industrial and commercial electricity and gas connections, only two lakh are registered for sales tax.

Addressing the ceremony, Chairman FBR, Amjad Zubair Tiwana said that measures have been taken to improve the performance of the institution.

He said that all-out efforts are being made to collect revenue with honesty and integrity.