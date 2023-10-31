BAFL 39.50 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.07%)
BIPL 20.10 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (4.69%)
BOP 4.23 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.68%)
CNERGY 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (13.83%)
DFML 15.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.34%)
DGKC 53.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.37%)
FABL 24.60 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.03%)
FCCL 13.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
FFL 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.44%)
GGL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.88%)
HBL 93.56 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
HUBC 101.49 Increased By ▲ 2.51 (2.54%)
HUMNL 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.44%)
KEL 3.35 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.72%)
LOTCHEM 25.68 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.71%)
MLCF 35.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.53%)
OGDC 100.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.5%)
PAEL 13.54 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.52%)
PIBTL 4.68 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.63%)
PIOC 103.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-1.52%)
PPL 81.35 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.88%)
PRL 20.75 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (7.51%)
SILK 0.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.02%)
SNGP 52.20 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (2.23%)
SSGC 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.49%)
TELE 6.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.15%)
TPLP 12.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.67%)
TRG 69.66 Decreased By ▼ -5.36 (-7.14%)
UNITY 24.02 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.65%)
WTL 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.54%)
BR100 5,292 Increased By 59.6 (1.14%)
BR30 18,281 Increased By 140.7 (0.78%)
KSE100 51,920 Increased By 437.4 (0.85%)
KSE30 17,782 Increased By 132 (0.75%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 31, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

SC stops accountability courts from issuing verdicts in NAB cases

  • Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa is heading the bench
BR Web Desk Published October 31, 2023 Updated October 31, 2023 02:00pm

The Sup­reme Court stopped on Tuesday accountability courts from issuing a final verdict in graft cases, it was reported.

Earlier, the bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa and including Justice Aminuddin Khan, Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Syed Hasan Azhar Rizvi began hearing the first-ever intra-court appeals (ICAs) against its judgment that decla­r­ed amendments to the accountability laws as illegal.

The bench took up two ICAs — one filed by the federal government and the other by former Sui Southern Gas Company Limited managing director Zuhair Ahmed Siddiqui.

During the hearing, the federal government urged the apex court to adjourn the hearing till the week starting November 6 due to the unavailability of its counsel.

Subsequently, the SC adjourned the hearing till the detailed verdict on the law clipping the chief justice’s powers is released.

On October 17, the federal government filed a review petition challenging the SC’s decision to declare amendments made to the NAO 1999 null and void.

Background

In September, a three-judge bench, headed by former Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial, and comprising Justice Ijazul Ahsan and Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, scrapped amendments made to the National Accountability Ordinance (NAO), 1999 last year and admitted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s petition challenging it.

The bench ordered to immediately restore all graft cases against public office holders, withdrawn after the amendments to the accountability law.

These include the Toshakhana reference against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Supremo Nawaz Sharif, PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari and former prime minister Yousuf Raza Gilani, along with the LNG reference against former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and the rental power reference against former prime minister Raja Pervez Ashraf.

Justice Shah did not agree with the two judges of the bench and penned a dissenting note. However, the dissenting note was not read out in court as per tradition.

Later, on October 30, Justice Shah said that members of the armed forces and judges of constitutional courts were “fully liable” under accountability laws.

In his note, Justice Shah said that Imran’s petition was “meritless”.

The judge wrote that the petitioner’s counsel “utterly failed to clearly establish beyond any reasonable doubt that the challenged amendments in the NAB Ordinance are constitutionally invalid on the touchstone of ‘taking away’ or ‘abridging’ any of the fundamental rights”.

SC NAB law

Comments

1000 characters
Asif Oct 31, 2023 02:11pm
As expected, no surprise.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
KU Oct 31, 2023 02:15pm
It is beyond doubt now that our constitution is used and interpreted in any way an advantage has to be given to benefit collectively. Purely assessed on the merit of justice and the rule of law, can anyone find a parallel in the world where a law on theft is given many shades of implementation in order to favor a few?
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Johnny Walker Oct 31, 2023 03:27pm
Ha ha ha. More houses and flats in UAE and the Western countries in the making.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

SC stops accountability courts from issuing verdicts in NAB cases

Intra-day update: KSE-100 loses steam after crossing 52,000 level

Gas tariff hike to address Pakistan’s economic woes: energy minister

Intra-day update: rupee declines further against US dollar

Open-market: rupee weakens further against US dollar

Saudi Arabia’s WAFI Energy eyes acquisition of Shell Pakistan Limited

Thermal asset portfolio: Engro eyes equity partnership with Liberty Power Tech

Bangladesh bat against Pakistan in clash of fading World Cup dreams

Gas tariffs increased

World Bank projects 1.7pc growth rate

Read more stories