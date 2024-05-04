AIRLINK 72.59 Increased By ▲ 3.39 (4.9%)
BOP 4.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.84%)
CNERGY 4.29 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.7%)
DFML 31.71 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.47%)
DGKC 80.90 Increased By ▲ 3.65 (4.72%)
FCCL 21.42 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (7.1%)
FFBL 35.19 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.54%)
FFL 9.33 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.3%)
GGL 9.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
HBL 112.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.32%)
HUBC 136.50 Increased By ▲ 3.46 (2.6%)
HUMNL 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.73%)
KEL 4.35 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.84%)
KOSM 4.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.35%)
MLCF 37.67 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (2.92%)
OGDC 137.75 Increased By ▲ 4.88 (3.67%)
PAEL 23.41 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (3.4%)
PIAA 24.55 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.45%)
PIBTL 6.63 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.63%)
PPL 125.05 Increased By ▲ 8.75 (7.52%)
PRL 26.99 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (4.21%)
PTC 13.32 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.83%)
SEARL 52.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.35%)
SNGP 70.80 Increased By ▲ 3.20 (4.73%)
SSGC 10.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 8.33 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.6%)
TPLP 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.39%)
TRG 60.60 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (2.21%)
UNITY 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 7,566 Increased By 157.7 (2.13%)
BR30 24,786 Increased By 749.4 (3.12%)
KSE100 71,902 Increased By 1235.2 (1.75%)
KSE30 23,595 Increased By 371 (1.6%)
Brecorder Logo
May 04, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Govt to procure 1.8m tons of wheat under PASSCO: PM

  • PM Shehbaz says no compromise will be made on the economic welfare of farmers
BR Web Desk Published 04 May, 2024 09:53pm

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Saturday that the federal government will procure 1.8 million metric tons of wheat through the Pakistan Agricultural Storage and Services Corporation (PASSCO) to ensure maximum benefits to farmers, Radio Pakistan reported.

He was chairing a high-level emergency meeting in Lahore today regarding wheat procurement and the difficulties being faced by farmers in obtaining gunny bags.

PM Shehbaz clearly stated that no compromise will be made on the economic welfare of farmers. He said there has been an abundant wheat harvest this year.

He directed the officials concerned to personally oversee wheat procurement opportunities.

The Prime Minister also formed a National Food Security Committee to ensure farmers' facilitation regarding wheat procurement and address their concerns. This committee will take measures within four days to safeguard farmers' interests.

The meeting was attended by Federal Ministers Rana Tanveer Hussain, Attaullah Tarrar, and other relevant officials, where detailed discussions were held regarding wheat procurement strategies.

Earlier. the premier took notice of farmers’ complaints and ordered the concerned government department to procure wheat from farmers immediately.

The country has missed the wheat production target]2 as the estimated production of the commodity is 29.69 million tons against the set target of 32.2 million for the Rabi Season 2023-2024 from an area of 9.6 million hectares of land.

According to provincial governments’ reports, shared during the Federal Committee on Agriculture (FCA) meeting presided over by Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research (MNFS&R) Rana Tanveer Hussain, wheat production for 2023-24 is estimated at 29.69 million tons from an area of 9.6 million hectares.

cording to provincial government estimates, out of 29.6 million tons of estimated production wheat, Punjab will produce 22.6 million tons of wheat, Sindh 4.4 million tons, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 1.4 million tons, and Balochistan 1.3 million tons.[

Comments

200 characters

Govt to procure 1.8m tons of wheat under PASSCO: PM

High-level Saudi business delegation to arrive in Pakistan tomorrow

Rs2.7trn revenue stuck in courts/appeals: Aurangzeb, FBR chief discuss strategy

Saudi investment, projects: PM reviews progress

Privatisation process of PIACL: CCP gives green light to SOA

Six terrorists killed in North Waziristan IBO: ISPR

Ceasefire should be ‘no-brainer’ for Hamas, Blinken says

Gaza truce talks resume in Egypt, without Israel for now

Tajir Dost Scheme not practicable, CC tells FBR

India waits for details on arrests in Canada over Sikh separatist's murder

Read more stories