Six terrorists killed in North Waziristan IBO: ISPR

  • Security forces remain determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the country, the military's media wing says
BR Web Desk Published 04 May, 2024 10:20pm

Security forces killed six terrorists in an intelligence-based operation in North Waziristan District, the military's media wing said on Saturday.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (SIPR), intense fire exchange took place between troops and the militants during the operation. Terrorists’ hideout was also busted during the operation, the ISPR said.

The killed terrorists remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against security forces as well as target killings of innocent civilians in the area.

Special police body to probe judge kidnapping case

“A sanitisation operation is being conducted in the area by the security forces, who remain determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the country,” it concluded.

Security forces on Thursday killed terrorists involved in the recent abduction of the district and sessions judge of South Waziristan joint IBO in KP's Tank district.

