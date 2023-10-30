BAFL 38.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.51%)
Sports

Afghanistan beat Sri Lanka to boost World Cup semi-final bid

AFP Published October 30, 2023 Updated October 30, 2023 09:45pm

PUNE: Afghanistan defeated Sri Lanka by seven wickets in Pune on Monday to record their third win of the World Cup and maintain their hopes of a semi-final place.

Set 242 to win after a disciplined bowling display, Afghanistan finished on 242-3 with Azmatullah Omarzai unbeaten on 73 and captain Hashmatullah Shahidi 58 not out, the pair sharing an unbroken stand of 111.

Afghanistan’s World Cup wins years in making, through ‘good times and bad’

Victory meant Afghanistan, who’d already beaten champions England, had won back-to-back matches at the World Cup for the first time after they defeated Pakistan by eight wickets last time out.

afghanistan vs sri lanka ODI ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 icc world cup 2023

Comments

1000 characters
Akbar, Qila Abdullah Oct 30, 2023 10:12pm
Mashallah great going. I am happy for our cricket team.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

