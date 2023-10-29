BAFL 39.04 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.39%)
BIPL 18.80 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.35%)
BOP 4.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-4.74%)
CNERGY 3.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.58%)
DFML 14.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-4.94%)
DGKC 52.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-2.22%)
FABL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.23%)
FCCL 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.11%)
FFL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.33%)
GGL 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.99%)
HBL 95.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.59%)
HUBC 96.91 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.07%)
HUMNL 5.60 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.19%)
KEL 3.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.31%)
LOTCHEM 25.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.51%)
MLCF 35.69 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.17%)
OGDC 99.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-0.94%)
PAEL 12.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.71%)
PIBTL 4.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-4.24%)
PIOC 102.65 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.03%)
PPL 79.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-1.89%)
PRL 18.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.27%)
SILK 0.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 50.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.74%)
SSGC 10.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.67%)
TELE 6.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.4%)
TPLP 11.97 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
TRG 76.28 Decreased By ▼ -5.03 (-6.19%)
UNITY 23.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.95%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.38%)
BR100 5,167 Decreased By -26.1 (-0.5%)
BR30 18,003 Decreased By -186.8 (-1.03%)
KSE100 50,944 Decreased By -241.5 (-0.47%)
KSE30 17,497 Decreased By -56 (-0.32%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 29, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Afghanistan’s World Cup wins years in making, through ‘good times and bad’

AFP Published 29 Oct, 2023 03:52pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

PUNE: Afghanistan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi has insisted his side’s World Cup wins have been the product of sustained effort, however much they have surprised the rest of the global cricket community.

Shahidi’s men have produced two of the standout displays of the 10-team tournament in India, thrashing reigning champions England by 69 runs and defeating 1992 title-winners Pakistan by eight wickets last time out in Chennai.

Now, following a week’s break, they will go in search of a third win over a World Cup champion when they take on 1996 winners Sri Lanka in Pune on Monday.

Afghanistan’s defeats of England and Pakistan have, unsurprisingly, been labelled “upsets” and “shocks”.

But Shahidi said they had not come out of the blue for an Afghanistan side coached by former England batsman Jonathan Trott.

“This team, it’s not started from the World Cup,” he told a pre-match press conference in Pune on Sunday.

Afghanistan send Pakistan crashing to shock World Cup defeat

“We were working on this team for the last two years and we had series against teams like Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh consistently.”

The 28-year-old batsman added: “We were playing a lot of domestic 50 overs cricket and we stick with our plan; we stick with the same team. When we were not doing good, we still had a belief in this team and these players. We gave them a lot of chances.

“In our good times and in our bad times, we believed in this team. That’s the reason I think we are playing good cricket in the World Cup.”

Shahidi helped see Afghanistan home against Pakistan with an unbeaten 48, with Rahmat Shah 77 not out after openers Rahmanullah Gurbaz (65) and Ibrahim Zadran (87) had shared a century opening stand.

“I was struggling in some of the games against Bangladesh and England,” said Shahidi.

“But I talked with the coach Jonathan (Trott) about my batting and he gave me good ideas.

“I can’t share it here, but the one or two words that he told me helped a lot.”

Sri Lanka, who’ve also won two of their opening five games, come into Monday’s match on the back of thrashing England by eight wickets.

They are familiar opponents for Afghanistan, with several players having appeared in the Lankan Premier League.

“Keep that LPL aside, we’ve also played a lot of ODIs (one-day internationals) against each other,” said Shahidi.

“We all know about them and they know all about us.”

Afghanistan Hashmatullah Shahidi ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 icc world cup 2023

Comments

1000 characters

Afghanistan’s World Cup wins years in making, through ‘good times and bad’

Gaza civilians should move south where aid efforts 'will expand': Israel

Israeli forces kill 3 Palestinians in West Bank: health ministry

Imported fertilizer for Rabi season: Subsidy to be borne by provinces

Saudi defence minister expected to visit White House on Monday

EDB official says import quotas for new auto companies opened

Bomb kills 1, hurts dozens at Jehovah’s Witnesses convention in India’s Kerala, police say

China's foreign minister suggests road to Xi-Biden summit will not be smooth

Willey helps England limit India to 229-9 at World Cup

Bangladesh opposition chief held after anti-PM protests

Recovery plan ready for sustainable growth: Shamshad

Read more stories