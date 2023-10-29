BAFL 39.04 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.39%)
France condemns Israeli West Bank settler attacks on Palestinians

AFP Published October 29, 2023

PARIS: France on Sunday condemned "unacceptable" Israeli settler attacks on Palestinians in the occupied West Bank.

"France strongly condemns the settler attacks that have led to the deaths of several Palestinian civilians over the past few days in Qusra and Sawiya, as well as the forced departure of several communities," said a foreign ministry statement.

France’s Macron to meet Sisi in Egypt Wednesday

"The violence perpetrated by settlers against the Palestinian population is multiplying. It is unacceptable and must stop", it added.

Israel should "take immediate measures to protect the Palestinian population", said the statement.

On Saturday, a 40-year-old Palestinian harvesting his olives was killed by a settler in the village of Sawiya near Nablus, the Palestinian health ministry said.

In nearby Qusra village, settlers killed at least four Palestinians on October 11, said the ministry.

The situation in the West Bank, occupied by Israel since 1967, was already tense before the war, with regular raids by Israeli forces and an upsurge in attacks by Israeli settlers against the Palestinian population.

