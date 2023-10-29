Lesco BoD chairman nominates selection board ‘of his choice’

LAHORE: The Chairman Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco) Board of Directors (BoD) has nominated a Selection Board of his choice for the most probable reselection of the incumbent company secretary on Saturday.

Sources said Chairman BoD Hafiz Mian Muhammad Numan, having political affiliation with PML-N, has excluded well-experienced board members with public sector experience from the committee and preferred those who are scions of leading political figures, again from the PML-N.

Those excluded from the selection committee are Sami Ul Haq, former Secretary of Pakistan Railways, Salman Qayyum Khan, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Energy, Engr Mujahid Islam Billah, former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of FESCO and Ghiasuddin former federal secretary and member of NEPRA.

It is also worth noting that no scrutiny committee has been constituted to shortlist candidates for selecting a candidate for the post.

Instead, said the sources, the Chairman BoD has relied upon short-listing of candidates reportedly carried out by a controversial head of the human resource department, who herself is accused of tampering with the minutes of Board meetings and finally resigned recently to save herself from impending disciplinary action on account of audit paras to this effect.

Presently, the interested company secretary himself has been tasked to process the recruitment process and where he himself is a candidate and subject of inquiries and audit paras.

One board member, who happened to be head of Human Resource & Administration (HR & Admin) Committee has also brought the issue to the notice of the Federal Secretary for the Ministry of Energy through a letter, a copy available with Business Recorder.

The notified selection board included Mian Muhammad Numan as convener, followed by Dr Naeem Rauf, Prof. Dr S. Mohammad Ali A Sadiq, Faisal Hayat, Rao Saad Ajmal, Ahmed Bakhsh Tarar and Chief Executive Officer Lesco as members.

The one having brought it to the notice of the Secretary Power Division has sought immediate intervention of the Power Division into the matter for taking cognizance of the wrongdoings and issuing orders to re-notify the scrutiny committee and selection committee with proper representation of the public sector members in the Board.

He has alleged collusion to adjust the incumbent Company Secretary by the vested interest elements within the Board, and asked a probe in this regard.

Both Chairman BoD LESCO and CEO LESCO were contacted through their cell phones.

The personal secretary picked up the phone and advised this scribe to call again five minutes later for the CEO, as he was in a meeting.

However, there was no response from the other side despite repeated attempts later.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023