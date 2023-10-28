WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
Oct 27, 2023
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 26-Oct-23 25-Oct-23 24-Oct-23 23-Oct-23
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan 0.104365 0.104249 0.10416 0.104112
Euro 0.805097 0.806563 0.809145 0.807353
Japanese yen 0.005087 0.005087 0.005082 0.005082
U.K. pound 0.922462 0.924619 0.929391 0.926052
U.S. dollar 0.763849 0.762635 0.761047 0.761869
Algerian dinar 0.005587 0.00558 0.005562 0.005549
Australian dollar 0.479544 0.487019 0.48395 0.480816
Botswana pula 0.055303 0.055596 0.055709 0.055464
Brazilian real 0.15262 0.152603 0.15203 0.151894
Brunei dollar 0.556457 0.557767 0.557421 0.554813
Canadian dollar 0.552513 0.553356 0.554255 0.556393
Chilean peso 0.000828 0.000821 0.000811 0.000808
Czech koruna 0.032576 0.032668 0.032809 0.032769
Danish krone 0.107876 0.108062 0.108394 0.108175
Indian rupee 0.009176 0.009172 0.009161
Israeli New Shekel 0.187264 0.187702 0.187312 0.18756
Korean won 0.000567 0.000567 0.000562 0.000562
Kuwaiti dinar 2.4716 2.46847 2.46493 2.46599
Malaysian ringgit 0.159551 0.159681 0.159232 0.159387
Mauritian rupee 0.017068 0.017061 0.017082 0.017107
Mexican peso 0.041929 0.041646 0.041623 0.042042
New Zealand dollar 0.441696 0.44679 0.445555
Norwegian krone 0.067912 0.068133 0.068424 0.068429
Omani rial 1.9866 1.98345 1.97932 1.98145
Peruvian sol 0.197632 0.197267 0.19706 0.197018
Philippine peso 0.013442 0.013438 0.013394 0.013415
Polish zloty 0.180174 0.18036 0.181704 0.181302
Qatari riyal 0.209849 0.209515 0.209079 0.209305
Russian ruble 0.008164 0.008187 0.008138 0.008044
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.203693 0.203369 0.202946 0.203165
Singapore dollar 0.556457 0.557767 0.557421 0.554813
South African rand 0.039821 0.039942 0.040084 0.039929
Swedish krona 0.068192 0.068355 0.069538 0.069207
Swiss franc 0.850091 0.851345 0.85195 0.853922
Thai baht 0.021017 0.021108 0.021054
Trinidadian dollar 0.113302 0.112741 0.112327 0.112503
U.A.E. dirham 0.207992 0.207661 0.207229 0.207452
Uruguayan peso 0.019116 0.019121 0.019099 0.019134
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
Comments