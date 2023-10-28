WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== Oct 27, 2023 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 26-Oct-23 25-Oct-23 24-Oct-23 23-Oct-23 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.104365 0.104249 0.10416 0.104112 Euro 0.805097 0.806563 0.809145 0.807353 Japanese yen 0.005087 0.005087 0.005082 0.005082 U.K. pound 0.922462 0.924619 0.929391 0.926052 U.S. dollar 0.763849 0.762635 0.761047 0.761869 Algerian dinar 0.005587 0.00558 0.005562 0.005549 Australian dollar 0.479544 0.487019 0.48395 0.480816 Botswana pula 0.055303 0.055596 0.055709 0.055464 Brazilian real 0.15262 0.152603 0.15203 0.151894 Brunei dollar 0.556457 0.557767 0.557421 0.554813 Canadian dollar 0.552513 0.553356 0.554255 0.556393 Chilean peso 0.000828 0.000821 0.000811 0.000808 Czech koruna 0.032576 0.032668 0.032809 0.032769 Danish krone 0.107876 0.108062 0.108394 0.108175 Indian rupee 0.009176 0.009172 0.009161 Israeli New Shekel 0.187264 0.187702 0.187312 0.18756 Korean won 0.000567 0.000567 0.000562 0.000562 Kuwaiti dinar 2.4716 2.46847 2.46493 2.46599 Malaysian ringgit 0.159551 0.159681 0.159232 0.159387 Mauritian rupee 0.017068 0.017061 0.017082 0.017107 Mexican peso 0.041929 0.041646 0.041623 0.042042 New Zealand dollar 0.441696 0.44679 0.445555 Norwegian krone 0.067912 0.068133 0.068424 0.068429 Omani rial 1.9866 1.98345 1.97932 1.98145 Peruvian sol 0.197632 0.197267 0.19706 0.197018 Philippine peso 0.013442 0.013438 0.013394 0.013415 Polish zloty 0.180174 0.18036 0.181704 0.181302 Qatari riyal 0.209849 0.209515 0.209079 0.209305 Russian ruble 0.008164 0.008187 0.008138 0.008044 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.203693 0.203369 0.202946 0.203165 Singapore dollar 0.556457 0.557767 0.557421 0.554813 South African rand 0.039821 0.039942 0.040084 0.039929 Swedish krona 0.068192 0.068355 0.069538 0.069207 Swiss franc 0.850091 0.851345 0.85195 0.853922 Thai baht 0.021017 0.021108 0.021054 Trinidadian dollar 0.113302 0.112741 0.112327 0.112503 U.A.E. dirham 0.207992 0.207661 0.207229 0.207452 Uruguayan peso 0.019116 0.019121 0.019099 0.019134 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023