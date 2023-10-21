PARTLY FACETIOUS: The fall of Plan-A?

“What is good for the goose is not good for the gander.” “The actual proverb is what is good for the goose is good for the gander.”

“What you cite is a decadent Western proverb with little relevance to the Land of the Pure.”

“It’s a dream there too my friend. Claudia Goldin of the celebrated Harvard University was awarded the prestigious Nobel prize for economics this year for advancing understanding of women’s labour market outcomes.”

“True the Nobel Chair of the Committee for the Prize in Economic Sciences wrote that Goldin ‘trawled the archives and collected over 200 years of data from the US allowing her to demonstrate how and why gender differences in earnings and employment rates have changed over time…thanks to Claudia Goldin’s groundbreaking research we now know much more about the underlying factors and which barriers may need to be addressed in the future.’”

“There you go, even in the US what is good for the gander is not applicable to the goose to this day according to Goldin’s research.”

“Yep but in our context two defy your thesis. One was the case of Benazir Bhutto, what was good for her as long as she was alive, was not quite…quite…quite…”

“Not true, the gander did come into his own even when she was alive. Remember Zardari sahib single-handedly managed to stave off a vote of no- confidence against Benazir Bhutto, if I recall it was 1989, and the move against her failed by a 12 vote margin.”

“Hmmm, I guess the quality of the gander is not strained – it droppeth as the gentle rain from heaven upon the place beneath. It is twice blessed. It blesseth him that gives and him that takes…”

“Oh shush quoting from Shakespeare’s The Merchant of Venice. I don’t think it is applicable in the case of Benazir Bhutto and Zardari sahib; and for those who haven’t read the play Shakespeare did not refer to the quality of the gander but quality of mercy.”

“Wait, wait let me explain myself. Did Portia, the one who delivered this speech in the play, not win the case on another’s behalf?”

“Well yes but…”

“As did Zardari sahib on Benazir Bhutto’s behalf. Now my second example is the father and daughter team: Notification Maryam Nawaz and daddy – daddy has been unable to stop himself from ceaseless harangues but…”

“But they know how to stage a comeback against what we all thought were insurmountable legal odds.”

“And one overarching non-legal odd: the fall of Plan A.”

“That’s true – Plan A has been abandoned three times or is it four?”

“If Nawaz Sharif becomes the prime minister for the fourth time then four times.”

“Hmmmm.”

“A new Nawaz Sharif is out of this world song was launched Thursday. You know with economic growth plummeting song commissioning is the only economic activity that is generating revenue.”

“Indeed if only the Pakistan Tehrik-i-Taliban would agree to a song contests and…”

“Don’t be facetious.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023