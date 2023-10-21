BAFL 40.08 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.98%)
BIPL 18.17 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (5.64%)
BOP 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (5.19%)
CNERGY 3.59 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.84%)
DFML 16.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.25%)
DGKC 51.25 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.28%)
FABL 24.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.37%)
FCCL 12.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.93%)
FFL 6.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.94%)
GGL 10.66 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (4.51%)
HBL 100.50 Increased By ▲ 2.51 (2.56%)
HUBC 94.90 Increased By ▲ 4.10 (4.52%)
HUMNL 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.05%)
KEL 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.92%)
LOTCHEM 25.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.23%)
MLCF 35.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.57%)
OGDC 96.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.56%)
PAEL 13.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
PIBTL 4.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.99%)
PIOC 100.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-0.76%)
PPL 82.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.83%)
PRL 18.09 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (3.79%)
SILK 0.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.95%)
SNGP 51.78 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.23%)
SSGC 10.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.19%)
TELE 7.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 12.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.4%)
TRG 81.29 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.43%)
UNITY 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.26%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.78%)
BR100 5,152 Increased By 46.6 (0.91%)
BR30 18,173 Increased By 179.5 (1%)
KSE100 50,732 Increased By 366.7 (0.73%)
KSE30 17,459 Increased By 173 (1%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 21, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2023-10-21

Naval chief calls on governor: Issues of mutual interest discussed in detail

Recorder Report Published 21 Oct, 2023 06:05am

LAHORE: Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf called on Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman here on Friday in which professional affairs of Pakistan Navy and issues of mutual interest were discussed in detail.

The Governor Punjab congratulated Admiral Naveed Ashraf on assuming the command of Pakistan Navy and expressed his best wishes.

He said that Pakistan Navy occupied a prominent position in the world due to its professionalism. He said that Pakistan Navy is playing a significant role in the protection of maritime boundaries as well as in preventing smuggling. The role of Pakistan Navy in defending the water borders of the country is unforgettable.

On this occasion, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf thanked the governor Punjab for his hospitality.

He said that Pakistan’s defense is in strong hands and Pakistan Navy is like a strong rock to protect the country. He said that by working on the blue economy in Pakistan, foreign exchange can be earned, which will improve the economy of the country.

Later, the governor while addressing a seminar on the role of different governments in national consolidation and foreign policy at Government Graduate APWA College for Women, said that the situation in Palestine is painful where bombs are being dropped on innocent children, women and civilians.

He said that the sad thing is that the countries that advocate human rights are vetoing the ceasefire resolution. He said whole humanity is like a body, if one part of the body suffers, the rest of the human beings should also feel it.

He stressed that understanding other's viewpoints with tolerance is very important. He said that disinformation is spread on social media and people accept it without verifying.

He further said that education is very important to take the country forward. We increased the budget of higher education from Rs 34 billion to 120 billion, which yielded positive results. Unfortunately, after 2018, the funding of higher education was reduced to Rs 60 billion.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

pakistan navy Muhammad Balighur Rehman Naveed Ashraf

Comments

1000 characters

Naval chief calls on governor: Issues of mutual interest discussed in detail

Nawaz likely to re-conquer Punjab, KPK

Different projects/programmes: World Bank for adhering to agreed timelines

FD invites nominations for appointment of ETDB VP

SPI inflation down 1.7pc WoW

Q1 IT, ITeS export remittances up 3.3pc to $655m YoY

Rs3bn projects or above: Ministry irked by failure to appoint independent directors

China ready to boost Pakistan ties but urges security guarantee: Xi

Elections, military trial of civilians: SC set to hear crucial cases on Monday

Restriction imposed by FBR: Traders facing issues while filing sales tax returns

Missile parts supplies to Pakistan? US puts sanctions on three Chinese companies

Read more stories