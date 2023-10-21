Naval chief calls on governor: Issues of mutual interest discussed in detail

LAHORE: Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf called on Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman here on Friday in which professional affairs of Pakistan Navy and issues of mutual interest were discussed in detail.

The Governor Punjab congratulated Admiral Naveed Ashraf on assuming the command of Pakistan Navy and expressed his best wishes.

He said that Pakistan Navy occupied a prominent position in the world due to its professionalism. He said that Pakistan Navy is playing a significant role in the protection of maritime boundaries as well as in preventing smuggling. The role of Pakistan Navy in defending the water borders of the country is unforgettable.

On this occasion, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf thanked the governor Punjab for his hospitality.

He said that Pakistan’s defense is in strong hands and Pakistan Navy is like a strong rock to protect the country. He said that by working on the blue economy in Pakistan, foreign exchange can be earned, which will improve the economy of the country.

Later, the governor while addressing a seminar on the role of different governments in national consolidation and foreign policy at Government Graduate APWA College for Women, said that the situation in Palestine is painful where bombs are being dropped on innocent children, women and civilians.

He said that the sad thing is that the countries that advocate human rights are vetoing the ceasefire resolution. He said whole humanity is like a body, if one part of the body suffers, the rest of the human beings should also feel it.

He stressed that understanding other's viewpoints with tolerance is very important. He said that disinformation is spread on social media and people accept it without verifying.

He further said that education is very important to take the country forward. We increased the budget of higher education from Rs 34 billion to 120 billion, which yielded positive results. Unfortunately, after 2018, the funding of higher education was reduced to Rs 60 billion.

