Israel levels Gaza district, hits Orthodox church as invasion looms

Inter-bank: rupee remains largely stable, settles at 278.8 against US dollar

Military trials of civilians: SC to take up pleas on Oct 23

Always advised PTI chief to maintain good relations with institutions: Sheikh Rashid

Open-market: rupee edges lower against US dollar

Deadline for expulsion of illegal refugees won’t be extended: minister

Pakistan looks forward to promoting cultural cooperation with Xinjiang: PM Kakar

Security forces kill four terrorists in KP’s Lakki Marwat: ISPR

Pakistan’s cost of power generation declines over 25% in September

Brokerage house expects status quo in upcoming MPC meeting

Nawaz likely to re-conquer Punjab, KPK

Missile parts supplies to Pakistan? US puts sanctions on three Chinese companies

