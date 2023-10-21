BAFL 40.03 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (1.86%)
BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from October 20, 2023
BR Web Desk Published October 21, 2023 Updated October 21, 2023 08:42am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Israel levels Gaza district, hits Orthodox church as invasion looms

Read here for details.

  • Inter-bank: rupee remains largely stable, settles at 278.8 against US dollar

Read here for details.

  • Military trials of civilians: SC to take up pleas on Oct 23

Read here for details.

  • Always advised PTI chief to maintain good relations with institutions: Sheikh Rashid

Read here for details.

  • Open-market: rupee edges lower against US dollar

Read here for details.

  • Deadline for expulsion of illegal refugees won’t be extended: minister

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan looks forward to promoting cultural cooperation with Xinjiang: PM Kakar

Read here for details.

  • Security forces kill four terrorists in KP’s Lakki Marwat: ISPR

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan’s cost of power generation declines over 25% in September

Read here for details.

  • Brokerage house expects status quo in upcoming MPC meeting

Read here for details.

  • Nawaz likely to re-conquer Punjab, KPK

Read here for details.

  • Missile parts supplies to Pakistan? US puts sanctions on three Chinese companies

Read here for details.

