Pakistan
BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day
- Important updates from October 20, 2023
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.
Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:
- Israel levels Gaza district, hits Orthodox church as invasion looms
Read here for details.
- Inter-bank: rupee remains largely stable, settles at 278.8 against US dollar
Read here for details.
- Military trials of civilians: SC to take up pleas on Oct 23
Read here for details.
- Always advised PTI chief to maintain good relations with institutions: Sheikh Rashid
Read here for details.
- Open-market: rupee edges lower against US dollar
Read here for details.
- Deadline for expulsion of illegal refugees won’t be extended: minister
Read here for details.
- Pakistan looks forward to promoting cultural cooperation with Xinjiang: PM Kakar
Read here for details.
- Security forces kill four terrorists in KP’s Lakki Marwat: ISPR
Read here for details.
- Pakistan’s cost of power generation declines over 25% in September
Read here for details.
- Brokerage house expects status quo in upcoming MPC meeting
Read here for details.
- Nawaz likely to re-conquer Punjab, KPK
Read here for details.
- Missile parts supplies to Pakistan? US puts sanctions on three Chinese companies
Read here for details.
Comments