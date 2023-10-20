BAFL 39.99 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.76%)
Pakistan looks forward to promoting cultural cooperation with Xinjiang: PM Kakar

  • Addresses students and faculty at Xinjiang University in China’s Urumqi
BR Web Desk Published 20 Oct, 2023 12:08pm

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar has said that Pakistan looks forward to promoting cultural cooperation with Xinjiang, and expressed interest in partnering with the region in promoting connectivity in terms of infrastructure development, economic synergy, trade and investment.

Kakar who is in Beijing this week for a forum on China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) said this while addressing students and faculty at Xinjiang University in China’s Urumqi on Friday.

The interim PM said that Xinjiang holds a special place in the hearts of Pakistanis as “our neighboring region with longstanding cultural and historical linkages”.

“Khunjerab border connecting Pakistan and China through Xinjiang is more than a geographical demarcation.

PM encourages Chinese firms to explore Pakistan’s vast potential

It is not only a channel of trade and transportation but also a vital bridge that connects the two great nations,“ he said.

He said that Islamabad seeks to learn from Xinjiang’s success in agricultural modernization and would also aim to set up a joint agricultural demonstration zone in Pakistan to introduce modern farming techniques and practices.

“Pakistan aims to develop linkages between the Industries of Xinjiang and Pakistan especially Gilgit-Baltistan region,” the interim PM said.

He added that one particular area in this regard could be solar energy, a key sector in Xinjiang, adding that they will jointly work to identify the respective strengths of “Gilgit-Baltistan and Xinjiang and build on our synergies for improving the livelihoods of the people of our region”.

Pakistan, China discuss strengthening bilateral ties

Caretaker PM Kakar said that Pakistan also looks forward to promoting cultural and people to connections with Xinjiang. He also invited tourists to visit places in Pakistan.

On Thursday, the caretaker PM met President of China Xi Jinping during which the Chinese president assured that his country stood ready to work with Pakistan to carry forward the traditional friendship and deepen the bilateral partnership.

He also reiterated the resolve to accelerate building China-Pakistan partnership in the new era of community for shared future for benefit of the two peoples.

He also assured that China was committed to the high quality development of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, development and working for peace development in the region.

