Sales of petroleum products fall by 6% in April

BR Web Desk Published 03 May, 2024 03:04pm

Sale of total petroleum products in Pakistan clocked in at 1.1 million tons in April, a decline of 6% year-on-year as compared to 1.17 million tons in the same period of the previous year, showed data released by brokerage house Topline Securities on Friday.

This is the “lowest after six months,” said the brokerage house, which comes on the back of lower petrol and Furnace Oil (FO) sales, according to the data.

However, High-Speed Diesel (HSD) sales improved by 2% YoY in April 2024, amounting to 0.469 million tons, revealed Topline data.

The sale of MS (petrol) fell 9% YoY, clocking in at 0.53 million tons in April.

Meanwhile, volume of FO dipped significantly by 59% YoY, settling at 0.03 million tons in April 2024. “This decrease is attributed to lower power generation from FO-based power plants,” said the brokerage house.

On a month-on-month basis, POL products offtake lowered by 4% during April, as compared to 1.15 million tons in March 2024.

Similarly, the offtake of FO decreased by 33% MoM in April.

During the first ten months of FY24, sales of total petroleum products dropped by 11% YoY, clocking in at 12.443 million tons.

Product-wise data showed a decline in all categories; the offtake of MS, HSD and FO settled at 5.83 million tons, 5.05 million tons and 0.869 million tons, respectively, reflecting a decline of 6%, 4% and 53%.

Sale of total petroleum products dip 4% YoY

Company-wise, PSO’s offtake depicted a drop of 3% YoY in April 2024, which was largely contributed by a decrease in sales of MS by 7% YoY, while HSD sales also registered a drop of 4% YoY. Moreover, FO sales of PSO lowered by 22% YoY.

However, PSO’s market share improved from 49% in April 2023 to 51% in April 2024, Topline said.

Similarly, sales of Shell Pakistan Limited (SHEL) decreased by 7% YoY, amid a fall in sales of all products.

Sales of Hascol Petroleum Limited (HASCOL) declined by 23% YoY on account of a significant drop in MS sales i.e. 42%.

Moreover, Attock Petroleum Limited (APL) sales witnessed a reduction of 18% YoY.

KU May 03, 2024 03:48pm
Crises in Raj n friends IPP's? So, next cheeky moves could involve high tax on electric bikes, solar or anything remotely alternative energy that's threatening greedy money.
