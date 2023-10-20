BAFL 40.08 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.98%)
BIPL 18.17 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (5.64%)
BOP 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (5.19%)
CNERGY 3.59 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.84%)
DFML 16.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.25%)
DGKC 51.25 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.28%)
FABL 24.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.37%)
FCCL 12.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.93%)
FFL 6.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.94%)
GGL 10.66 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (4.51%)
HBL 100.50 Increased By ▲ 2.51 (2.56%)
HUBC 94.90 Increased By ▲ 4.10 (4.52%)
HUMNL 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.05%)
KEL 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.92%)
LOTCHEM 25.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.23%)
MLCF 35.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.57%)
OGDC 96.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.56%)
PAEL 13.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
PIBTL 4.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.99%)
PIOC 100.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-0.76%)
PPL 82.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.83%)
PRL 18.09 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (3.79%)
SILK 0.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.95%)
SNGP 51.78 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.23%)
SSGC 10.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.19%)
TELE 7.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 12.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.4%)
TRG 81.29 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.43%)
UNITY 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.26%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.78%)
BR100 5,152 Increased By 46.6 (0.91%)
BR30 18,173 Increased By 179.5 (1%)
KSE100 50,732 Increased By 366.7 (0.73%)
KSE30 17,459 Increased By 173 (1%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 20, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Inter-bank: rupee remains largely stable, settles at 278.8 against US dollar

  • Local currency closes Re0.01 higher in inter-bank market on Friday
Recorder Report Published October 20, 2023 Updated October 20, 2023 05:52pm

The Pakistani rupee remained largely stable against the US dollar, as it appreciated 0.003% in the inter-bank market on Friday.

As per the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the rupee settled at 278.80 after an increase of Re0.01 in the inter-bank market.

On Thursday, the rupee staged a recovery against the US dollar, as it appreciated 0.53% to settle at 278.81.

In a related development, the country’s current account deficit declined to $8 million in September 2023 as compared to the current account deficit of $360 million in the same month in 2022.

The country’s current account deficit was $164 million in August 2023.

During the first three months of current fiscal year FY24 (from July 2023 to September 2023), the country’s current account deficit declined to $947 million as compared to $2.258 billion in the same period last year.

Moreover, the country’s foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) increased by $67 million on a weekly basis, clocking in at $7.7 billion as of October 13, data released on Thursday showed.

Internationally, the US dollar was within a hair’s breadth of the closely watched 150 yen level on Friday, buoyed by a surge in the US 10-year Treasury yield which in the previous session briefly reached 5% for the first time since 2007.

The benchmark 10-year yield, which was last at 4.9813%, has climbed some 35 basis points this week, driven by rising expectations that the Federal Reserve is likely to keep interest rates higher for longer and mounting US fiscal concerns.

The dollar index gained 0.08% to 106.29, though was on track for a weekly loss.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, extended gains on Friday and were on track to rise for a second week on heightened fears that the Israel-Gaza crisis may spread in the Middle East and disrupt supply from one of the world’s top-producing regions.

interbank market Dollar rate Exchange rate Kibor interbank offered rates buying and selling currency exchange rates Dollar buying and selling rate dollar to pkr interbank Kerb buying and selling rate Dollar's rate in interbank market Interbank closing rates for dollar Dollar rate in interbank market Dollar's rate in interbank interbank rupee rate

Comments

1000 characters
Haris Oct 20, 2023 03:53pm
As per one and half month trend Rupee is jumping up around Re. 1 or more on daily basis. Seems that due to too much stomping by Tulukan today is only 0.41 Ps. up. Hey Tulukan keep stomping and even more hard, day and night :):)
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Inter-bank: rupee remains largely stable, settles at 278.8 against US dollar

Open-market: rupee edges lower against US dollar

At the gates of Gaza, aid piles up in Egypt

Israel army orders evacuation of northern city after Lebanon clashes

Pakistan looks forward to promoting cultural cooperation with Xinjiang: PM Kakar

PSO’s profit up nearly 1074% in 1QFY24 amid higher sales

Pakistan’s cost of power generation declines over 25% in September

Brokerage house expects status quo in upcoming MPC meeting

Gold per tola price increases Rs2,200 in Pakistan

Xi explains how he looks at CPEC, bilateral relations

Read more stories