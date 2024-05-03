AIRLINK 72.40 Increased By ▲ 3.20 (4.62%)
Engagements through trade, investment are priorities of Pak-US relations: State Dept

BR Web Desk Published May 3, 2024 Updated May 3, 2024 01:36pm

The United States has said that technical engagements through trade and investment ties are priorities of Pak-US bilateral relations.

During a press briefing, US Spokesperson Matthew Miller was asked about economic reforms in Pakistan.

“When it comes to efforts to stabilise its economy, including through reaching an agreement with the International Monetary Fund, we support those efforts,” the spokesperson said.

His statement comes after the IMF Executive Board approved the final tranche of $1.1 billion for Pakistan under the 9-month, $3 billion Standby Arrangement (SBA).

The US department spokesperson further said that Washington supports the progress that Pakistan has made to stabilize its economy and manage its “daunting debt burden”.

Miller said that the US encourages the Pakistan government to prioritise and expand economic reforms to address its economic challenges.

“Our support for Pakistan’s economic success is unwavering and we will continue to engage with them through technical engagements as well as through our trade and investment ties, all of which are priorities of our bilateral relationship.”

