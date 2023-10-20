BAFL 40.08 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.98%)
Security forces kill four terrorists in KP’s Lakki Marwat: ISPR

BR Web Desk Published October 20, 2023 Updated October 20, 2023 08:09pm

At least four terrorists have been killed in an exchange of fire with security forces during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the general area of Semu Wanda, Lakki Marwat district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, military’s media affairs wing said on Friday.

In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that the operation was conducted on the reported presence of terrorists on the night of October 19/20. One terrorist got injured and was apprehended by the security forces.

“These terrorists remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against security forces as well as target killing of innocent civilians,” it said, adding that a cache of arms, equipment, and explosives were also recovered during the operation.

“Locals of the area appreciated the operation and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism,” the statement said.

At least four soldiers were martyred in two different gun battles with terrorists in North and South Waziristan districts earlier this week.

In the North Waziristan operation, at least six terrorists, including a high-value target and terrorist ringleader Hazrat Zaman alias Khawarey Mullah, were killed.

