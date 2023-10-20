Deadline for expulsion of illegal refugees won’t be extended: minister

Caretaker Punjab Information Minister Amir Mir reiterated on Friday that the deadline for illegal refugees to leave Pakistan would not be extended, Aaj News reported.

He made these remarks while addressing a press conference in Lahore after attending a meeting on illegal foreign nationals.

“A comprehensive policy has been made and no action will be taken against foreign nationals who have valid passport and visa,” he said.

The government has set a November 1 deadline for all illegal immigrants to voluntarily leave the country.

Anyone who fails to do so would be deported next month with the help of law enforcement agencies and government institutions.

Approximately 1.42 million – out of the total 4.4 million Afghan nationals – have proof of registration, interim Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti said on October 3. Pakistan hosts 0.85 million Afghan citizen card holders and 1.73 million illegal Afghan nationals.

During the presser today, Mir said that 14 out of the 24 suicide bombings so far this year were conducted by Afghan nationals.

Punjab’s interim minister also reiterated the abovementioned statistics in his press conference, saying that it has been decided that those who were creating trouble would have to leave Pakistan and in this regard, a dashboard has been formed.

He added that action has already been started against such elements. Punjab is hosting 164,000 Afghan refugees who have proof of registration cards, Mir said and clarified that the government’s purpose was not to target any specific group of citizens of any country.

“Illegal nationals without documents and those living in Pakistan after the end of their visa will be given exit permits for once so that they can cross the Pakistani border. But in case of not leaving Pakistan, action will be taken under Foreigners Act 1946 against them and they will be sent back to their country.”

The caretaker provincial information minister added that the UNSC resolution 1373 bounds all nations to not give protection to people involved in any kind of terrorist activities or those who are financing or becoming accomplices in terrorist activities.