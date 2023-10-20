Always advised PTI chief to maintain good relations with institutions: Sheikh Rashid

Pakistan Awami League (AML) Chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said on Friday that he had always advised PTI chief Imran Khan to maintain good relations with state institutions, Aaj News reported.

In an exclusive interview with Samaa TV, a first after being arrested from his Islamabad residence last month, Sheikh Rashid said Imran Khan was a “stubborn” politician and did what he deemed fit.

He said the PTI chief, Shireen Mazari, and a few other senior party leaders made a narrative against institutions, which backfired.

More to follow.