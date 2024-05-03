AIRLINK 72.13 Increased By ▲ 2.93 (4.23%)
May 03, 2024
Pakistan

At least 20 killed, 21 injured after bus falls into ravine in KPK’s Chilas

  • Dead include three women
BR Web Desk Published May 3, 2024 Updated May 3, 2024 12:05pm

At least 20 people died and 21 others were injured on Friday when a passenger bus overturned on the Karakoram Highway in Gilgit-Baltistan’s Diamer district, Aaj News reported.

Three women are also among the dead.

As per spokesperson of Gilgit-Baltistan government, the Rawalpindi to Gilgit bound passenger bus plunged into a ravine near Gonar Farm at Karakorum Highway.

Local volunteers helped transfer the injured to Chilas Hospital.

At least eight killed in KP’s Haripur bus crash

“The local Ulema announced the news of the accident from the loudspeaker of the mosque and urged the people to donate blood for the injured,” Azmat Shah, a police official in the city told AFP.

“Rescue operations have been completed. Among the 21 injured, the condition of five is very critical.”

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed his grief on the loss of lives, as per PTV News. The PM also directed that the injured be provided with every possible medical treatment.

