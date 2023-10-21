BAFL 40.03 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (1.86%)
Missile parts supplies to Pakistan? US puts sanctions on three Chinese companies

Reuters Published 21 Oct, 2023 06:05am

WASHINGTON: The United States is imposing sanctions on three China-based companies that it said on Friday have worked to supply missile-applicable items to Pakistan’s ballistic missile program.

A US State Department statement identified the firms as General Technology Limited, Beijing Luo Luo Technology Development Co Ltd, and Changzhou Utek Composite Company Ltd.

It said General Technology had worked to supply brazing materials used to join components in ballistic missile rocket engines and in the production of combustion chambers; Beijing Luo Luo had worked to supply mandrels and other machinery, which can be used in the production of solid-propellant rocket motors, the US said.

US sanctions support network for Iran's missile, drone programs

The third firm, Changzhou Utek Composite, had worked since 2019 to supply D-glass fiber, quartz fabric, and high silica cloth, all of which have applications in missile systems, the statement said.

“Today’s actions demonstrate that the United States will continue to act against proliferation of weapons of mass destruction, their means of delivery, and associated procurement activities of concern, wherever they occur,” the statement said.

China’s embassy in Washington and Changzhou Utek Composite did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The other two firms could not immediately be reached for comment.

